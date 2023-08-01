Schneider Electric launches Managed Security Services for operational environments

Cybersecurity Connected Service Hub's new offering to mitigate increased cyber threat in digital and operational environments

BOSTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and industrial automation, today launched a Managed Security Services (MSS) offering to help customers in operational technology (OT) environments address the increased cyber risk associated with the demand for remote access and connectivity technologies.

With the manufacturing industry reporting the highest share of cyberattacks in 2022, business owners increasingly recognize the need for innovative cybersecurity solutions to help minimize downtime, loss of intellectual property and other disruption caused by system vulnerabilities.

Powered by Schneider Electric's global Cybersecurity Connected Service Hub (CCSH), this new offering provides proven technologies as flexible services to monitor cyber threats and proactively respond on behalf of customers. Few companies, especially those in the OT space, have the specialized cybersecurity resources or expertise in house.

"Managed Security Services will help our customers implement cybersecurity industry-leading practices, proactively address risk, and align to regulatory requirements, giving them the ability to focus on their core operations," commented Jay Abdallah, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions and Services at Schneider Electric. "As part of our wide range of solutions to make organizations run more efficiently, this new cybersecurity offering is continuously evolving, helping to protect our customers against new cyber threats that can, and will, arise."

Schneider Electric is one of the few global MSS providers to integrate security monitoring and remediation support, defending digital infrastructures across all business types and industries. This MSS solution monitors known risks and protects networks, systems and data across IT, OT and cloud environments – each of which have specific protocols and attack vectors. This new service can help customers to reduce the risk of emerging threats and sophisticated attacks that these unique technical and operational environments face.

As a vendor-agnostic solution, MSS fits into an organization's existing IT/OT infrastructure, scaling to their budget and maturity. Backed by advanced machine learning capabilities and trend analysis, MSS continuously optimizes processes and addresses real-time threats. The services include 24/7/365 support through Schneider Electric's CCSH, with a global engineering and support team available around the clock.

