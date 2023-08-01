Mazda Reports July Sales Results

June Marks the 10th Straight Month of Year- Over-Year Gains

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total July sales of 30,629 vehicles, an increase of 30.9 percent compared to July 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 214,412 vehicles; an increase of 29 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in July, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 36.2 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

(PRNewswire)

CPO sales totaled 5,563 vehicles in July, an increase of 48 percent compared to July 2022.

Sales Highlights

2 nd best July sales since 1993 with 30,629 vehicles sold.

Best-ever July sales of CX-50 with 4,234 vehicles sold.

Best-ever July sales of CX-30 with 7,221 vehicles sold.

Best-ever sales of CX-90 with 2,929 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported July sales of 4,598 vehicles, an increase of 13.5 percent compared to July last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 32,863 vehicles; an increase of 8.2 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported July sales of 6,286 vehicles, an increase of 47 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 40,811 vehicles; an increase of 96 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

























Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























July July YOY % % MTD

July July YOY % % MTD



2023 2022 Change DSR

2023 2022 Change DSR























Mazda3 2,994 1,165 157.0 % 167.3 %

18,121 16,020 13.1 % 13.8 %

Mazda 3 Sdn 1,951 325 500.3 % 524.3 %

9633 6,371 51.2 % 52.1 %

Mazda 3 HB 1,043 840 24.2 % 29.1 %

8488 9,649 (12.0) % (11.5) %























Mazda6 0 1 (100.0) % (100.0) %

0 335 (100.0) % (100.0) %























MX-5 Miata 720 268 168.7 % 179.4 %

6,233 3,067 103.2 % 104.4 %

MX-5 367 107 243.0 % 256.7 %

3380 1,079 213.3 % 215.0 %

MXR 353 161 119.3 % 128.0 %

2853 1,988 43.5 % 44.3 %























CX-3 - 0 - -

- 0 - -

CX-30 7,221 6,040 19.6 % 24.3 %

45748 27,767 64.8 % 65.7 %

CX-5 12,443 11,009 13.0 % 17.5 %

92464 92,813 (0.4) % 0.2 %

CX-9 60 1,919 (96.9) % (96.7) %

17419 18,099 (3.8) % (3.2) %

CX-50 4,234 2,983 41.9 % 47.6 %

25700 7,770 230.8 % 232.6 %

MX-30 28 8 250.0 % 264.0 %

94 324 (71.0) % (70.8) %

CX-90 2,302 0 - -

6490 0 - -

CX-90P 627 0 - -

2143 0 - -

CARS 3,714 1,434 159.0 % 169.4 %

24,354 19,422 25.4 % 26.1 %

TRUCKS 26,915 21,959 22.6 % 27.5 %

190,058 146,773 29.5 % 30.2 %























TOTAL 30,629 23,393 30.9 % 36.2 %

214,412 166,195 29.0 % 29.7 %













































*Selling Days 25 26





177 178





























Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations