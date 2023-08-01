Hobbs, New Mexico Deploys ZeroEyes' AI-Based Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Platform to Deter and Mitigate Gun-Related Violence

Proactive Solution Detects Illegally Brandished Guns, Dispatches Alerts to First Responders as Fast as 3-5 Seconds from Detection

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its solution has been deployed by the city of Hobbs, New Mexico to protect citizens against gun-related threats. The city chose ZeroEyes after closely evaluating the company's successful work with Hobbs Municipal School District, where the platform has been deployed for over a year.

ZeroEyes' visual gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software will be layered on Hobbs' existing digital security cameras. If an illegally brandished gun is identified, images will instantly be shared with a specialized group of U.S. military and law enforcement veterans at one of the ZeroEyes Operation Centers (ZOC) that are staffed 24/7/365. These experts are trained to verify the threat and dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence, including visual description, gun type and last known location, to local staff and law enforcement as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

Hobbs, NM is a town of over 40,000 people. Currently, Hobbs has 19 schools in the district, which includes a combination of elementary, middle, and high schools. ZeroEyes is utilized in all of the Hobbs Municipal Schools.

"We believe the implementation of ZeroEyes within the general public will help deter and reduce crimes involving firearms," said Reanna Alarcon, public information and community relations officer, Hobbs Police Department. "We would like to thank the City of Hobbs for investing in this program and the additional protection for the citizens we serve."

"Criminals have become increasingly emboldened over the past few years, and it needs to stop now," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "With ZeroEyes deployed throughout the city of Hobbs, law enforcement will receive not just an immediate warning any time a gun is illegally brandished, but actionable intelligence so they know exactly what kind of situation they are walking into. In active shooter scenarios, this kind of situational awareness can mean the difference between life and death."

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans, and technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

