Farm Aid 2023 to Air on Circle Network, SiriusXM and FarmAid.org

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Aid announced today that its sold out music, food and farm festival will be broadcast on Circle Network, SiriusXM and FarmAid.org. The program will include music from the day and videos that tell the stories of Indiana farmers. Farm Aid 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana.

"We're extremely fortunate to continue our collaborations with Circle and SiriusXM to bring the Farm Aid festival to those not able to join us in Indiana," said Carolyn Mugar, executive director of Farm Aid.

This marks the third consecutive year that award-winning country lifestyle network Circle Network will bring the annual Farm Aid festival to a television audience, and the 14th year that SiriusXM has carried the show on satellite radio.

"It's been an honor to bring Farm Aid into people's homes through our network for the past three years," said Drew Reifenberger, Circle Network's general manager. "Each year, the Farm Aid festival raises money for a great cause to support our nation's farmers, and we're thrilled to broadcast it on Circle Network once again and for the first time ever livestream the festival on our new app, Circle Now."

Farm Aid 2023 will feature performances by Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds), and Margo Price, as well as Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, Allison Russell, The String Cheese Incident, and Particle Kid.

Circle Network will broadcast the festival on television, beginning at 7 p.m. ET, with live and prerecorded segments from Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana. Circle also will stream Farm Aid 2023 on its app, Circle Now, available free in app stores, throughout the day, beginning with the press event at 11:30 a.m. Fans can find Circle Network on DISH Network, over the air with an antenna and on many cable TV channel lineups across the country. Visit www.FindCircleNetwork.com to learn more about how to watch Circle Network. The show also will be available on Circle Country via streaming platforms, including Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Peacock, VIZIO SmartCast, Xumo, Tubi, Redbox and more.

Beginning at 12 p.m. ET, SiriusXM subscribers will be able to listen to the full Farm Aid 2023 festival on SiriusXM's Willie's Roadhouse (channel 61), Dave Matthews Band Radio (channel 30) and Grateful Dead Channel (channel 23) via SiriusXM radio and on the SXM App. The live coverage also will include backstage interviews with artists and family farmers, hosted by SiriusXM's Dallas Wayne and Ari Fink. All coverage will feature a behind-the-scenes look at Farm Aid 2023 and the organization's year-round work to strengthen family farm agriculture.

Farm Aid will livestream the full festival from the stage beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET with the Farm Aid press event at FarmAid.org and on Farm Aid's YouTube channel. The press event, featuring Farm Aid artists and farmers from across the region, offers fans at home a special opportunity to experience a dynamic conversation between farmers and artists.

Farm Aid is partnering with digital fundraising platform Fandiem to inspire fans to give back for a chance to win a "Front & Center VIP Experience." Fans can donate to win online at Fandiem.com/farmaid for a chance at an all-expenses-paid trip to Farm Aid 2023, including two VIP Experience tickets with access to the VIP Experience club and more.

For event updates, follow Farm Aid on Twitter (@FarmAid), Facebook (facebook.com/farmaid) and Instagram (instagram.com/farmaid), and visit farmaid.org/festival. Festivalgoers are encouraged to use the hashtags #FarmAid2023 and #Road2FarmAid to join the conversation on social media around this year's festival.

Farm Aid welcomes the participation of the business community and offers corporate sponsorship and VIP hospitality opportunities. For more information, contact Glenda Yoder at glenda@farmaid.org.

Farm Aid 2023 sponsors include Patagonia Workwear and Hard Truth Distilling Co.

Farm Aid's mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Margo Price host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid's work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food. For more than 35 years, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised more than $70 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.

