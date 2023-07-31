Sanmina's Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation ("Sanmina" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended July 1, 2023 and outlook for its fiscal fourth quarter ending September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights • Revenue: $2.21 billion • GAAP operating margin: 4.9% • GAAP diluted EPS: $1.28 • Non-GAAP(1) operating margin: 5.7% • Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $1.55

Additional Third Quarter Highlights • Cash flow from operations: $57 million • Ending cash and cash equivalents: $657 million • Share repurchases: ~970,000 shares for ~$51 million • Non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC: 29.7%



(1)Non-GAAP financial measures exclude charges or gains relating to: stock-based compensation expenses; restructuring costs (including employee severance costs, environmental investigation, remediation and related costs and other charges related to closing and consolidating facilities); acquisition and integration costs (consisting of costs associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses into our operations); impairment charges for goodwill and other assets; amortization expense; and other unusual or infrequent items (e.g. charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets, deferred tax adjustments and discrete tax items). See Schedule 1 below for more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures, including the economic substance behind each exclusion, the manner in which management uses non-GAAP measures to conduct and evaluate the business, the material limitations associated with using such measures and the manner in which management compensates for such limitations. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information contained in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the financial statements furnished with this release.

"Our third quarter results were in line with our outlook. We continue to execute well and deliver consistent operating margins and solid cash generation," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our strong performance in the first nine months and achievement of our outlook for the fourth quarter would result in fiscal 2023 revenue growth of approximately 14 percent and non-GAAP EPS growth of approximately 35 percent. The team remains focused on excellence in quality, delivery and consistently meeting the needs of our customers. We have a strong foundation and promising future," Sola concluded.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Outlook

The following outlook is for the fiscal fourth quarter ending September 30, 2023. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Revenue between $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion

GAAP diluted earnings per share between $1.24 to $1.34

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $1.47 to $1.57

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements above concerning our financial outlook for the fourth quarter fiscal 2023 and our expectations for growth in revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share in fiscal 2023 should such outlook be achieved, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements as a result of a number of factors, most notably ongoing supply chain constraints and geopolitical uncertainty, including from the conflict in Ukraine. Other factors that could cause our results to differ from our forward-looking statements include adverse changes to the key markets we target; significant uncertainties that can cause our future sales and net income to be variable; reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our sales; risks arising from our international operations; and the other risk factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission.

The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter any of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release, the conference call or the Investor Relations section of our website whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Company Conference Call Information

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks and cloud infrastructure markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (GAAP)











July 1,

October 1,











2023

2022

































Restated











(Unaudited) ASSETS





























Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



$ 656,588

$ 529,857

Accounts receivable, net



1,279,966

1,138,894

Contract assets



459,145

475,721

Inventories





1,489,200

1,684,099

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

68,121

62,044



Total current assets



3,953,020

3,890,615

















Property, plant and equipment, net



631,744

575,170 Deferred tax assets



187,434

209,554 Other







185,694

160,192



Total assets



$ 4,957,892

$ 4,835,531

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Current liabilities:













Accounts payable



$ 1,724,034

$ 2,041,434

Accrued liabilities



277,515

281,599

Accrued payroll and related benefits

138,815

130,892

Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt 17,500

17,500



Total current liabilities



2,157,864

2,471,425

















Long-term liabilities:











Long-term debt



316,552

329,237

Other





217,748

215,333



Total long-term liabilities



534,300

544,570

















Stockholders' equity



2,265,728

1,819,536



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,957,892

$ 4,835,531

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (GAAP) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





















July 1,

July 2,

July 1,

July 2,



2023

2022

2023

2022

























Restated





Restated Net sales $ 2,207,118

$ 2,023,361

$ 6,883,029

$ 5,694,757 Cost of sales 2,023,910

1,861,176

6,313,246

5,244,780

Gross profit 183,208

162,185

569,783

449,977

















Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative 68,828

61,506

192,948

184,798

Research and development 6,719

5,071

18,712

15,320

Restructuring and other 296

3,994

1,731

3,730

Total operating expenses 75,843

70,571

213,391

203,848

















Operating income 107,365

91,614

356,392

246,129



















Interest income 4,213

540

9,685

1,198

Interest expense (10,066)

(5,615)

(28,033)

(15,362)

Other expense (2,508)

(7,774)

(11,988)

(7,110) Interest and other, net (8,361)

(12,849)

(30,336)

(21,274)

















Income before income taxes 99,004

78,765

326,056

224,855

















Provision for income taxes 17,267

1,543

63,898

42,835

















Net income before noncontrolling interest 81,737

77,222

262,158

182,020

















Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 5,243

-

14,029

-

















Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 76,494

$ 77,222

$ 248,129

$ 182,020



































Net income attributable to common shareholders

per share:















Basic $ 1.32

$ 1.29

$ 4.28

$ 2.92

Diluted $ 1.28

$ 1.25

$ 4.14

$ 2.83



















Weighted-average shares used in















computing per share amounts:















Basic 57,987

59,970

57,995

62,404

Diluted 59,592

61,702

59,996

64,292

Sanmina Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





July 1,

April 1,

July 2,





2023

2023

2022





























Restated















GAAP Operating income

$ 107,365

$ 120,601

$ 91,614

GAAP Operating margin

4.9 %

5.2 %

4.5 % Adjustments:













Stock compensation expense (1)

13,317

12,534

10,683

Amortization of intangible assets

669

249

251

Legal and other (2)

4,475

695

700

Restructuring costs

296

804

3,994 Non-GAAP Operating income

$ 126,122

$ 134,883

$ 107,242

Non-GAAP Operating margin

5.7 %

5.8 %

5.3 %































GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 76,494

$ 79,621

$ 77,222















Adjustments:













Operating income adjustments (see above)

18,757

14,282

15,628

Legal and other (2)

-

(3,630)

-

Adjustments for taxes (3)

(3,093)

4,844

(15,375) Non-GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 92,158

$ 95,117

$ 77,475































GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders per

share:













Basic

$ 1.32

$ 1.37

$ 1.29

Diluted

$ 1.28

$ 1.33

$ 1.25















Non-GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders

per share:













Basic

$ 1.59

$ 1.63

$ 1.29

Diluted

$ 1.55

$ 1.59

$ 1.26















Weighted-average shares used in computing per share

amounts:













Basic

57,987

58,269

59,970

Diluted

59,592

59,819

61,702































(1) Stock compensation expense was as follows:





























Cost of sales

$ 4,518

$ 4,025

$ 3,724

Selling, general and administrative

8,588

8,304

6,819

Research and development

211

205

140

Total

$ 13,317

$ 12,534

$ 10,683















(2) Represents expenses, charges and recoveries associated with certain legal matters.



















(3) GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 17,267

$ 25,779

$ 1,543

















Adjustments:













Tax impact of operating income adjustments

1,817

1,288

534

Discrete tax items

6,957

(1,082)

18,394

Deferred tax adjustments

(5,681)

(5,050)

(3,553)

















Subtotal - adjustments for taxes

3,093

(4,844)

15,375

















Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 20,360

$ 20,935

$ 16,918































Q4 FY23 Earnings Per Share Outlook*:

Q4 FY23 EPS Range









Low

High





















GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 1.24

$ 1.34





Stock compensation expense

$ 0.23

$ 0.23





Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 1.47

$ 1.57







* Due to uncertainty regarding the timing of recognition of restructuring charges, impairment charges and other unusual or infrequent items, if any, that could be incurred during the fourth quarter of FY23, an estimate of such items is not included in the outlook for Q4 FY23 GAAP EPS.

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow ($ in thousands) (GAAP) (Unaudited)





















Three Month Periods

Q3'23

Q2'23

Q1'23

Q4'22

Q3'22









Restated

Restated

Restated GAAP Net income before noncontrolling interest $ 81,737

$ 85,307

$ 95,114

$ 58,364

$ 77,222 Depreciation and amortization 29,898

29,282

28,536

26,686

27,065 Other, net 21,174

17,075

20,727

33,886

18,108 Net change in net working capital (76,300)

(67,086)

(107,153)

(37,038)

(20,712) Cash provided by operating activities 56,509

64,578

37,224

81,898

101,683



















Purchases of long-term investments (500)

(700)

(800)

(300)

(700) Net purchases of property & equipment (52,167)

(63,458)

(36,530)

(48,155)

(37,434) Cash used in investing activities (52,667)

(64,158)

(37,330)

(48,455)

(38,134)



















Contingent consideration paid in connection with previous

business combination (8,558)

-

-

-

- Net share repurchases (52,072)

(13,376)

(7,836)

(23,438)

(124,365) Net borrowing activities (4,375)

(4,375)

(4,375)

27,987

(4,688) Proceeds from other notes receivable -

-

-

-

500 Proceeds from sale of non-controlling interest -

-

215,799

-

- Cash provided by (used for) financing activities (65,005)

(17,751)

203,588

4,549

(128,553)



















Effect of exchange rate changes (452)

220

1,975

(1,440)

(1,584)



















Net change in cash & cash equivalents $ (61,615)

$ (17,111)

$ 205,457

$ 36,552

$ (66,588)



















Free cash flow:

















Cash provided by operating activities $ 56,509

$ 64,578

$ 37,224

$ 81,898

$ 101,683 Net purchases of property & equipment (52,167)

(63,458)

(36,530)

(48,155)

(37,434) Proceeds from sale of intellectual property -

-

-

-

500

$ 4,342

$ 1,120

$ 694

$ 33,743

$ 64,749

Sanmina Corporation

Pre-Tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three Month Periods



Q3 FY23

Q2 FY23

Q1 FY23

Q4 FY22

Q3 FY22











Restated

Restated

Restated GAAP operating income

$ 107,365

$ 120,601

$ 128,426

$ 103,350

$ 91,614

x 4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0 Annualized GAAP operating income

429,460

482,404

513,704

413,400

366,456 Average invested capital (1) ÷ 1,698,819

1,592,563

1,485,054

1,398,566

1,353,671 GAAP pre-tax ROIC

25.3 %

30.3 %

34.6 %

29.6 %

27.1 %





















Non-GAAP operating income

$ 126,122

$ 134,883

$ 140,899

$ 117,232

$ 107,242

x 4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0 Annualized non-GAAP operating income

504,488

539,532

563,596

468,928

428,968 Average invested capital (1) ÷ 1,698,819

1,592,563

1,485,054

1,398,566

1,353,671 Non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC

29.7 %

33.9 %

38.0 %

33.5 %

31.7 %



(1) Invested capital is defined as total assets (not including cash and cash equivalents and deferred tax assets) less total liabilities (excluding short-term and long-term debt).

Schedule 1

The statements above and financial information provided in this earnings release include non-GAAP measures of operating income, operating margin, net income, diluted earnings per share and pre-tax return on invested capital (ROIC). Management excludes from these measures stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and integration expenses, impairment charges, amortization charges and other unusual or infrequent items, as adjusted for taxes, as more fully described below.

Management excludes these items principally because such charges or benefits are not directly related to the Company's ongoing core business operations. We use such non-GAAP measures in order to (1) make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operations, both internally and externally, (2) guide management in assessing the performance of the business, internally allocating resources and making decisions in furtherance of Company's strategic plan, (3) provide investors with a better understanding of how management plans and measures the business and (4) provide investors with a better understanding of our ongoing, core business. The material limitations to management's approach include the fact that the charges, benefits and expenses excluded are nonetheless charges, benefits and expenses required to be recognized under GAAP and, in some cases, consume cash which reduces the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations primarily by reviewing GAAP results to obtain a complete picture of the Company's performance and by including a reconciliation of non-GAAP results to GAAP results in its earnings releases.

Additional information regarding the economic substance of each exclusion, management's use of the resultant non-GAAP measures, the material limitations of management's approach and management's methods for compensating for such limitations is provided below.

Stock-based Compensation Expense, which consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of equity awards granted to employees and directors, is excluded in order to permit more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results since the Company grants different amounts and value of equity awards each quarter. In addition, given the fact that competitors grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Restructuring, Acquisition and Integration Expenses, which consist of severance, lease termination costs, exit costs, environmental investigation, remediation and related costs and other charges primarily related to closing and consolidating manufacturing facilities and those associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses, are excluded because such charges (1) can be driven by the timing of acquisitions and exit activities which are difficult to predict, (2) are not directly related to ongoing business results and (3) generally do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors complete acquisitions and adopt restructuring plans at different times and in different amounts than the Company, excluding these charges or benefits permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. Items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors and restructuring and integration expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Therefore, management also reviews GAAP results including these amounts.

Impairment Charges, which consist of non-cash charges, are excluded because such charges are non-recurring and do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors may record impairment charges at different times, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Amortization Charges, which consist of non-cash charges impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions of businesses or assets, are also excluded because such charges do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, such charges can be driven by the timing of acquisitions, which is difficult to predict. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors because the Company's competitors complete acquisitions at different times and for different amounts than the Company.

Other Unusual or Infrequent Items, such as charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets, deferred tax adjustments and discrete tax items, are excluded because such items are typically non-recurring, difficult to predict or not directly related to the Company's ongoing or core operations and are therefore not considered by management in assessing the current operating performance of the Company and forecasting earnings trends. However, items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors. In addition, these items include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations by reviewing GAAP results including these amounts.

Adjustments for Taxes, which consist of the tax effects of the various adjustments that we exclude from our non-GAAP measures, and adjustments related to deferred tax and discrete tax items. Including these adjustments permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. We determine the tax adjustments based upon the various applicable effective tax rates. In those jurisdictions in which we do not expect to realize a tax cost or benefit (due to a history of operating losses or other factors), a reduced tax rate is applied.

