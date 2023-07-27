Verkada continues strengthening its commitment to privacy, appoints Elizabeth Davies as Chief Privacy Officer

Davies will also serve as Deputy General Counsel and lead Government Affairs

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a leader in enterprise building security and management, announced today Elizabeth Davies has joined as Chief Privacy Officer. Davies will oversee Verkada's privacy and government affairs programs as the company continues to expand its product offerings and operations globally.

Elizabeth Davies, Chief Privacy Officer and Deputy General Counsel, Privacy and Government Affairs at Verkada (PRNewswire)

Davies has deep experience leading security, privacy and data protection efforts at global organizations. Davies was most recently at Splunk, where she served as its Global Head of Data Protection and its Data Protection Officer, and built its privacy program from the ground up. Prior to Splunk, Davies was Senior Legal Counsel at Advent Software and General Counsel at New Generation Computing.

"Privacy is fundamental to our work at Verkada," said Filip Kaliszan, CEO of Verkada. "Elizabeth shares our passion for developing products that help protect people and property in a privacy-sensitive way. She will be instrumental in guiding our privacy efforts, helping our products adhere to global privacy standards and ensuring we uphold our company-wide commitment to privacy."

Elizabeth's appointment is yet another investment that underscores Verkada's dedication and commitment to privacy. Verkada's recent privacy-focused investments in its products include a privacy and security checklist , enhanced audit logs and additional administrative user controls .

"At Verkada, privacy isn't an afterthought — it's the foundation of the work we do every day to make products that help the communities we live and work in safer," said Davies. "I've spent the better part of a decade building privacy strategies and programs, and I can't wait to bring that experience to bear at Verkada and in the security industry more broadly."

Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Today, Verkada supports more than 17,000 organizations across 70 countries and has a valuation of $3.2 billion.

To learn more about Verkada's solutions, visit www.verkada.com .

About Verkada

Verkada is the leading physical security platform to protect people and properties in a privacy-respecting manner. Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 17,000 organizations across more than 70 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com .

(PRNewsfoto/Verkada) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Verkada