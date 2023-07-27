Premier International Acquires Information Asset

Combination of leading solutions providers expands data migration, governance and risk management capabilities to help organizations maximize the value of their data

CHICAGO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier International ("Premier"), a technology consulting firm specializing in solutions that reduce the risk associated with complex data challenges, today announced the strategic acquisition of Information Asset ("the Company"), one of the nation's top data governance and risk management firms. Premier International is a portfolio company of Renovus Capital Partners.

Renovus Capital Partners (PRNewsfoto/Renovus Capital Partners) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2012, Information Asset primarily focuses on data risk, privacy, governance and monetization. Its solutions enable enterprises to evolve data governance from a conceptual idea to practical implementation, which helps foster more accurate, faster and overall improved decision-making for their clients. Information Asset serves a roster of well-known Fortune 1000 customers across various industries, including financial services and healthcare, among others. The Company also has deep relationships and partnerships with leading software platforms such as Informatica, Alation, BigID and Collibra.

Premier offers innovative technology and consulting services through its team of business consultants, software developers, subject matter experts, and its proprietary software tool Applaud®. The combined capabilities of Premier and Information Asset will enable customers of both organizations to access enhanced offerings, as well as streamlined efficiency from having their data needs handled by a single partner.

"The addition of Information Asset to Premier significantly expands the depth and breadth of our capabilities, enabling organizations to unlock the full potential of their data," said Craig Wood, CEO of Premier. "Our combined expertise and software solutions in data migration, data risk management, and data governance will reshape norms by delivering comprehensive solutions that boost value while minimizing risks. We are thrilled to welcome Sanjeev and the Information Asset team to Premier."

Sanjeev Varma, CEO of Information Asset, added, "We are very excited to combine forces with the Premier team, allowing us to provide enhanced solutions for our customers across the entire data value chain. Together, we will further the value we provide customers each day by helping them drive business growth, innovation, and competitive advantage. Our team is enthusiastic about what's next and what's possible as part of Premier."

As a platform portfolio company for Renovus, Premier has been actively identifying acquisitions that will help expand its current product and service offerings. Manan Shah, a Partner at Renovus Capital Partners, noted, "We are excited about Premier's strategic acquisition of Information Asset. Adding a trusted and experienced offshore delivery team has been a major goal for Premier, and the acquisition brings complementary, high-value capabilities by providing customers with new offerings across the data lifecycle."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Premier International

Premier International is a Chicago-based technology consulting firm offering solutions that reduce the risk associated with complex data challenges through innovative technology and consulting services. The company's innovative services and Applaud® software reduce the overall risk in a technology transformation and ensure projects remain on track in even the most complex environments. Founded in 1985 and with over three decades of successful execution, Premier's solutions have a proven track record across various industries and applications. For more information, please visit premier-international.com.

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. From its base in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $1 billion across its three sector focused funds and other strategies. The firm's current portfolio includes over 25 U.S. based businesses specializing in education and training, healthcare services, technology services and professional services. Renovus typically partners with founder-led businesses, leveraging its experience within the industry and access to debt and equity capital to make operational improvements, recruit top talent, pursue add-on acquisitions and oversee strategic growth initiatives. For more information, please visit renovuscapital.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Renovus Capital Partners