New Paper: Physicians, Nurses Cite U.S. Hypertension Crisis

Cardiovascular health care providers call for innovation, patient-centered care for the 120 million Americans with high blood pressure.

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the range of existing treatment options, hypertension bears a growing burden on Americans and requires innovative solutions, explains a new policy paper released today by the Partnership to Advance Cardiovascular Health. In "Pressure's Mounting," cardiologists, nurses and patient advocates describe the widespread disease's impact and the importance of individualized treatment.

Burdens and Disparities

The paper depicts the significant burden hypertension levies on both society and individual patients. Each year, it:

Leads to more than 500,000 deaths in the United States .

Costs society more than $130 billion in direct health care costs.

Costs hypertensive individuals about $2,000 more in health care than non-hypertensive individuals.

Hypertension, the paper shows, has an even greater effect on communities of color. Keith Ferdinand, MD, goes as far to say, "In fact, [hypertension is] one of the most powerful factors behind the Black-white mortality gap."

Non-adherence

Today, more than half of American adults with hypertension don't have it under control. A major factor, the paper points out, is non-adherence, which is when a patient doesn't follow treatment as prescribed.

Nearly one in three hypertensive Americans is non-adherent.

Non-adherence is pervasive across all classes of anti-hypertensive medications.

Non-adherence further raises hypertensive patients' already-elevated risk for cardiovascular events and mortality.

If bold public health action isn't taken soon, the paper says, 25 million additional Americans will develop hypertension by 2035.

The Need for Innovation

The paper touts innovative treatments as a tool in the toolbox to help combat the hypertension crisis. Many innovative technologies are already available - things like remote monitoring devices, electronic reminder systems and advanced treatment devices. Patients, the paper argues, need access to these novel methods of hypertension management to better personalize their treatment and help them stick to it.

Raymond Townsend, MD, says, Dr. Townsend says, "We still have a problem with 40% of patients in the United States not at goal blood pressure. And medications will never work in patients who don't take them. Innovative devices are just more tools at our disposal to tackle our country's hypertension epidemic."

A step toward greater access is found in a proposed federal bill, the Ensuring Patient Access to Critical Breakthrough Products Act of 2023. If passed, the legislation would guarantee that breakthrough devices receive four years of coverage under Medicare upon FDA approval.

"Hypertension is one of our country's most pervasive and troubling health conditions," says The Partnership to Advance Cardiovascular Health Executive Director Ryan Gough. "That fact cannot be overstated. With this paper, PACH hopes to draw attention to this disease's burdens – at the society and individual level - as well as drive dialogue about what can be done to improve hypertension management and health outcomes for patients."

