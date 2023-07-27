Lincoln Health Supply Announces Availability of Dexcom G7 Glucose Monitoring System

Optimizing the potentials of medical devices through digital integration

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its constant effort to provide top-grade diabetic supplies, Lincoln Health Supply, a durable medical equipment supplier par excellence, is set to start carrying another innovative brand in Continuous Glucose Monitoring System.

The growing demands in the dynamic medical environment prompted Lincoln Health Supply to provide users another reliable option alongside the current CGM products, Freestyle Libre 14 Day and Freestyle libre 2, that it has been supplying for the last four years.

Dexcom G7 Glucose Monitor is predominantly designed to allow individuals with diabetes to glide through their glucose monitoring management with maximum confidence and accuracy.

This device allows users to keep track of their glucose levels instantaneously at all times through its smart integration and compatibility with other gadgets and apps, hence, the deterrence of unexpected glucose fluctuations.

"We are thrilled to offer the Dexcom G7 Glucose Monitor to our customers," Lincoln Health Supply spokesperson said. "Diabetes management can be a challenging and complex process, and we believe that this device will make it easier for individuals to monitor and manage their glucose levels."

The advanced monitoring features of Dexcom G7 Glucose Monitor optimize the customizable potentials of the smart devices and health apps it is connected with. Users can define thresholds based on their own glucose trends and personalize notification alerts and alarms that go off the moment their glucose levels reach past the parameters.

"We believe that the Dexcom G7 Glucose Monitor has the potential to make a significant impact on the lives of individuals with diabetes," as per Lincoln Health Supply management. "By providing continuous glucose monitoring and customizable alerts, we hope to help our customers better manage their diabetes and improve their overall quality of life."

Assessment for eligibility to receive Dexcom G7 Glucose Monitor is required, though, prior to purchasing the product which is now available at Lincoln Health Supply.

About Lincoln Health Supply

Lincoln Health Supply has secured a place in the Top 10 Largest Durable Medical Equipment Companies in the United States concentrating on diabetes management supplies. It is fully committed to affording first-rate products and unparalleled customer experience to individuals clinically diagnosed with diabetes and healthcare providers across the country. It vaunts four branch locations in Florida that carry out consistency and integrity in adhering to its mission.

The company keeps pace with the digital demands of the industry through its own Lincoln Health Supply App that serves as an interactive tool for customers where they can easily navigate the functions of the platform such as managing supply refills, monitoring fast and on-time deliveries, obtaining healthy recipes, getting in touch with customer service, FAQs and the like.

For more relevant information about its products as well as insurance coverage eligibility of customers, visit https://www.lincolnhealthsupply.io or call (855) 553-3331.

