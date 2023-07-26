M&T Increases Prime Rate

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Thursday, July 27, 2023, M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) will increase its prime lending rate from 8.25% to 8.50%.

About M&T Bank

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

© 2023 M&T Bank. Member FDIC.

Media Contact:

Maya Dillon

(646)735-1958

mdillon@wilmingtontrust.com

M&T Bank Corporation (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation