Opus Clip Launches AI Video Editor 2.0 Amidst Rapid Growth

The generative AI video editing platform launches 2.0 version after reaching a 400,000 user base since launch on June 8

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Opus Clip , a generative AI-powered video editing platform, launches the 2.0 version of its flagship product, after launching last month. Opus Clip's AI-powered editing tool effortlessly turns long videos into viral-ready shorts with a single click. Creators large and small across platforms like YouTube, TikTok and Instagram utilize Opus Clip to help them tap into their potential for virality and growth.

"We are very optimistic about the marriage of Generative AI and video, especially GenAI-powered video editing for short videos. It will bring disruptive changes to a 1000 billion dollar market that is increasing," said Ramon Zeng, General Partner at DCM Ventures. DCM Ventures was an early investor in Opus Clip.

Powered by GPT-4, Opus Clip 2.0 produces 63% more shareable clips with precise reframing. With Opus Clip 2.0, creators can enhance their video quality with AI, seamlessly collaborate with team members, and edit clips accurately and efficiently with the following features to be available by July 31:

New AI Curation: Accurately finds important topics or highlights in your footage to creates desired shorts

New Auto Reframe: Intelligently identifies moving subjects and screen-sharing to ensure accuracy frame by frame

Team Collaboration: Join forces with your editor or marketer to create together

Free Plan: Use Opus Clip for free to create more shorts and grow social presence

Opus Clip enables creators with AI-powered features like AI-Curation to identify the most compelling parts of their video to clip, virality scores to show a clips' viral potential, co-pilot, speaker detection, keyword highlight, and emoji generators.

"Our goal is to democratize video content creation, making it accessible to anyone with a story or passion to share, regardless of their video editing expertise," said Young Zhao, Co-founder & CEO of Opus Clip. "We're excited to release these updates for our creators and continue to make it easier for them to grow their social platform and business quickly."

Since launching last month , Opus Clip has amassed a user base of over 400,000 creators, podcasters, marketers, and agencies who've used the tool to process 1.5M long videos and generate over 20M short-form social media videos. Creators like Scott Galloway , the Flagrant Podcast , and agencies like Viral Nation, who produce content for major celebrities , use Opus Clip to increase watch time, drive engagement, and maximize their video views.

Mai Pham , YouTube creator with over 3 million subscribers and recent participant in VidCon's Innovation Showcase, which Opus Clip was selected for, added, "Short form content is one of the hardest struggles that everyone talks about. When I post shorts, most of my subscribers come for the shorts and stay for the long-form content. It's way easier to reach a new audience by doing short-form content, and Opus Clip helps with that."

About Opus Clip: Opus Clip is an AI video tool that instantly turns long videos into shareable shorts with a single click. Say goodbye to time-consuming edits. From YouTubers and podcasters to marketers and media companies, countless businesses and creators use Opus Clip to post 10x faster and flourish on social media. Learn more at https://www.opus.pro/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Opus Clip