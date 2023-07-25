Badlands Ranch Pets Launches Debut Canine Supplement, Super20

Badlands Ranch Super20, A Comprehensive Supplement That Promotes Overall Well-being for Your Pup

PARK CITY, Utah, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Badlands Ranch™ announces the launch of their newest product Super20. Badlands Ranch Super20 is a multi-benefit supplement that supports your pup's well-being from nose to tail – to keep your pup feeling energized, comfortable, and happy throughout the phases of its life. This product is the first innovation in the Badlands Ranch lineup that isn't considered a food or a treat. As a supplement, this food topper is designed to support your dog's good health, brimming energy, immune function, skin and coat health, smooth digestion, and happiness.*

Badlands Ranch Super20 is a canine superfood powder that provides an effortless way to support your dog's playful energy, promote mobility, maintain a silky coat, uplift their mood, and support smooth digestion. With Super20, you can support your dog’s health for years to come, allowing you to cherish more quality moments, walks, snuggles, and cherished time with your beloved furry companion. (PRNewswire)

"As a holistic veterinarian, I highly recommend Badlands Ranch Super20 Premium Dog supplement for its exceptional blend of naturally derived ingredients," said Dr. Lindsey Wendt DVM, veterinarian advisor to Badlands Ranch. "The ingredients in Super20 offer comprehensive support for your canine companion's joints, vision, immune system, and overall well-being, promoting a healthier and happier life."

What is Badlands Ranch Super20?*

Badlands Ranch Super20 is a canine superfood powder that provides an effortless way to support your dog's playful energy, promote mobility, maintain a silky coat, uplift their mood, and support smooth digestion. With Super20, you can support your dog's health for years to come, allowing you to cherish more quality moments, walks, snuggles, and cherished time with your beloved furry companion.

How does Badlands Ranch Super20 Work?

Super20 focuses on a crucial and often overlooked aspect of your dog's well-being: the HPA Axis. Many modern dogs face daily challenges that overwhelm their HPA Axis, resulting in various problems, including skin issues, digestive troubles, joint problems, and stress-related moods.

Super20 offers a powerful solution to combat these everyday triggers and support your dog's health on a significant scale. The key lies in a blend of canine super herbs, including mushrooms, milk thistle, and ashwagandha, which form the core ingredients of Super20.

Badlands Ranch has transformed potent herb extracts into a savory-tasting powder that can be easily sprinkled over your dog's food, ensuring effortless intake without any fuss. Whether your dog faces mobility issues, requires gut health support, or needs assistance with eye health, Super20 has you covered. With organic rose hips, turmeric extract, and ashwagandha for mobility, a special prebiotic mix for gut health, and organic purple carrots and blueberries for eye health, Super20 provides a new approach to address a wide range of common concerns in dogs supporting them to live a life filled with energy, joy, and optimal health.

Badlands Ranch Super20 Key Ingredients*

Organic MegaMushroom Complex™: This powerful complex offers a wide range of health benefits, particularly for immune support. Supporting your dog's immune system ensures its entire body thrives with energy and vitality.

Organic Milk Thistle Extract: This extract not only supports gut health but also provides significant support for your dog's liver, a crucial organ in its body.

Organic Ashwagandha: An ancient herb backed by extensive research. Ashwagandha helps alleviate joint stiffness, promotes a healthy weight, boosts the immune system, and aids dogs in maintaining calm moods by helping manage stress levels.

PEA (Palmitoylethanolamide): Helps promote the optimal functioning of nerve and immune cells, contributing to the well-being of your canine's joints and skin by providing nourishment and ensuring comfort.

Green Lipped Mussel: Features some of the most potent antioxidants on the planet to support your pup's healthy joints, tendons, and muscles.

Organic Astaxanthin: One of the most powerful antioxidants on Earth, that supports your dog's muscle health, endurance, and eye health

Omega 3 Complex: A blend of organic pumpkin seed, organic flax seed, organic hemp seed, and Deep Sea Omega-3 Powder to help support your dog's overall health

Where to Purchase Badlands Ranch Super20

Badlands Ranch Super20 can be purchased on the Badlands Ranch website for the purchase price of $59.95.

About Badlands Ranch

Badlands Ranch is an ultra-premium pet nutrition brand that provides carefully crafted pet food, treats, and supplements for optimal canine health. Badlands Ranch products are created using the highest quality, safety standards, and cooking practices to ensure maximum freshness and nutritional content. Each ingredient is hand-selected to support your dog's skin and coat, digestion, immune system, energy, and a well-balanced overall diet. Badlands Ranch currently offers dog food, and treats, and plans to launch an upcoming superfood supplement later in 2023. To learn more about Badlands Ranch visit www.badlandsranch.com , @BadlandsRanchPets on Instagram and Facebook , Youtube , @BadlandsPets on Tiktok, and @BadlandsPets on Twitter.

*All pets are unique. Your pet's results can and will vary.

Media Contact

Dana Lewis

dana@danalewispr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Badlands Ranch