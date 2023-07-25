ALDI Shoppers Have Spoken: Here Are The 2023 Fan Favorites

For the first time, ALDI fans can get the Fan Favorite winners delivered directly to their doorsteps with DoorDash

BATAVIA, Ill., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 5th year, ALDI, one of America's fastest-growing grocers, released its annual Fan Favorites survey and asked customers to share which products hold the top spot in their hearts and carts. And boy – did they share. The survey reveals the 13 most popular ALDI products in the country, as well as emerging grocery trends reshaping how ALDI fans shop.

For the first time, ALDI fans can get the Fan Favorite winners delivered directly to their doorsteps with DoorDash (PRNewswire)

"Our loyal shoppers are always vocal about their love for ALDI products and over 70,000 of them sang praises in this year's Fan Favorites survey," said Scott Patton, Vice President of National Buying. "Their feedback is invaluable, which is why we were excited to introduce new survey categories inspired by our fans' interests, including 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' among others."

2023 ALDI Fan Favorites:

What ALDI Fans Loved the Most About Groceries:

TikTok Trends are Driving Aisle Visits: Friendly Farms Cottage Cheese and Low Sugar Greek yogurt both took the No. 1 spot in their respective categories after the cottage cheese trend and yogurt cluster trend swept #FoodTok. Cottage cheese sales at ALDI spiked more than 14% during this protein powerhouse's viral TikTok run. ALDI Fans Love Dairy: Dairy was this year's dark horse, taking the top spot in five of 13 categories, including Happy Farms String Cheese, which was the highest voted item in the entire survey. Easy Eats Are Still In: Quick meal solutions continue to reign supreme, as long-time winner Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Deli Pizza was voted as third most popular overall product in the survey AND a 5-peat Fan Favorite category winner every year since the survey launched in 2019. Something to Guac About: Avocados had a major comeback this year as a double winner. They reclaimed their 2020 ranking as the top produce pick AND won as avocado oil in the 'Lighter Side' category.

Limited-Time Fan Favorites Delivery

To celebrate this year's winners, DoorDash is offering ALDI shoppers an exclusive Fan Favorites offer: beginning today, shoppers who add three or more of the 2023 Fan Favorite items to their DoorDash cart will get $10 off their subtotal, excluding taxes and fees. Terms and exclusions apply.*

Learn more about the 2023 Fan Favorite Survey winners at www.aldi.us/products/fan-favorites. To learn more about the ALDI Fan Favorites DoorDash offer, visit the ALDI page on the DoorDash app.

*ALDI x DoorDash Fan Favorites Offer Details:

Offer valid from 07/25/23 to 07/31/23. Place an order through DoorDash.com or the DoorDash mobile app and add three or more items from the 2023 ALDI Fan Favorites list (excluding individual avocados and individual bag of Clancy's Kettle Chips) and receive $10 off the order subtotal, excluding taxes and fees. The maximum value of discount from using the promo code is up to $10. Limit one per person. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/8ONpZP/.

About ALDI

ALDI is one of America's fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. Our disciplined approach to operating with simplicity and efficiency gives our customers great products at the lowest possible prices. For six years running, ALDI has been recognized as No. 1 in price according to the dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report.* ALDI strives to have a positive impact on its customers, employees and communities by being socially and environmentally responsible, earning ALDI recognition as a leading grocer in sustainability.** In addition to helping protect the planet, ALDI helps customers save time and money through convenient shopping options via in-store, curbside pickup or delivery at shop.aldi.us. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

*According to the dunnhumby® ©2023 Retailer Preference Index.

**According to Progressive Grocer's 2023 Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers list.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 25 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

Contact:

Zeno Group

ALDIPR@zenogroup.com

New ALDI Distribution Center to Provide Access to Fresh, Affordable Groceries to 8 Million Gulf Coast Customers (PRNewsfoto/ALDI) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ALDI