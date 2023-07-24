RapidFlight Celebrates Grand Opening of UAS 3D Manufacturing Headquarters in Manassas, Virginia

The grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting come after two years of innovation and successful flights behind the scenes

MANASSAS, Va., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidFlight, a Virginia-based unmanned aircraft manufacturing company known for their ability to build hardware at the speed of software, celebrated its grand opening on July 18, 2023 with an official ribbon cutting ceremony at their headquarters in Manassas, Virginia. The company was joined by their team, friends, family, industry partners, board of directors, representatives from Cerberus Capital, and local media. In addition, city and state officials including Governor Glenn Youngkin, Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger, and Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick were in attendance and spoke during the ceremony.

RapidFlight leadership, joined by dignitaries from the City of Manassas and Commonwealth of Virginia, cut the ribbon in front of their facility during the grand opening ceremony. (PRNewswire)

"Today we cement our city's place as a worldwide leader in the production of unmanned aerial systems. Today we welcome RapidFlight to the city of Manassas," said Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger.

"This is success for sectors that demand the very best. When national security concerns and private sector demands are on the line, time and efficiency are critical. That's what the RapidFlight team recognized," said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

RapidFlight launched operations at 9617 Center Street in 2021. Over the course of two years the company has grown to a team of over 50 talented professionals, designed numerous unmanned aircraft systems, completed a 21-hour flight, and delivered solutions to their customers in record-breaking time with the integration of advanced additive manufacturing technologies. The grand opening follows the completion of a major renovation to the manufacturing facility which offers over 25,000 square-feet of space for the company to grow with.

"RapidFlight is mission focused and flight ready. We are committed to creating solutions that advance America's national security through our armed forces and through our allies. Our work will save lives and help defend the freedom that we all hold dear," said Jay Gundlach, Ph.D., RapidFlight's Chief Executive Officer.

About RapidFlight

RapidFlight is an integrated designer and manufacturer of unmanned aircraft based in Manassas, Virginia. RapidFlight is accelerating the time from concept to flight while building aircraft systems that meet the demanding challenges, evolving requirements, and tight timelines that are inherent to our national security. Through next-generation manufacturing processes and a team of industry leaders RapidFlight is ushering in a new era of aircraft manufacturing. For more information, visit www.rapidflight.aero .

RapidFlight leadership tour the facility with Governor Glenn Youngkin, Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger, and other state and city officials during the grand opening ceremony. (PRNewswire)

