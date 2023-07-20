Renowned Creative Agency THG Collaborates with Mansion Entertainment Group and Additional Experts to Create an Unforgettable Amusement Park Experience From The Ground Up in Vinita, Oklahoma

VINITA, Okla., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- THG , an independent creative agency specializing in creating awe-inspiring attractions for theme parks, museums, and leading brands, is proud to present its latest project, American Heartland Theme Park – providing attraction design, art direction and overall creative development. Working in collaboration with Mansion Entertainment Group's Executive Producer of Project Development, Steve Hedrick, THG crafted the initial concept master plan and is currently engaged in show design of the park's primary attractions. Additionally, the design team is collaborating with renowned design firms such as FORREC and Cuningham.

THG Announces Partnership with Mansion Entertainment Group to Develop American Heartland Theme Park: Unveiling an All-New, Groundbreaking Destination

Mansion Entertainment Group announced the project yesterday in Vinita, Oklahoma. The 1,000-acre development will feature the 125-acre American Heartland theme park, which is comparable to the size of Magic Kingdom® Theme Park and Disneyland® Park. The park will feature an Americana-themed environment with a variety of entertaining rides, live shows, family attractions, waterways as well as restaurant-quality food and beverage offerings. The theme park and resort are scheduled to open in fall of 2026.

"I am so excited to embark on this extraordinary project, joining forces with this talented collection of teams," said Erik Neergaard, Chief Creative Officer at THG. "Our collaboration brings together decades of expertise and creativity. We are honored that Mansion Entertainment Group is leading the development of this captivating and unforgettable destination. This is one of the first independent theme parks of this scale to be built in the US in many years."

THG lead conceptual design work for the new American Heartland Theme Park, combining the nostalgic charm of a traditional amusement park with modern-day elements. The new park features a collection of six distinctly American lands to welcome guests on a journey through the best of the American story. Families will find thrilling rides and heartwarming shows as they discover Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village and Electropolis. This independent regional theme park will be located in northeast Oklahoma, just west of Grand Lake on Route 66 and promises to deliver an immersive and captivating experience for visitors.

The brains behind the American Heartland Theme Park features some of THG's most experienced and talented leaders. Erik Neergaard, Chief Creative Officer at THG, specializes in cultural-entertainment-fusion which has led to award-winning design experiences across the globe. Joining Erik on this project is Scott Sinclair, Executive Director Of Design. Scott Sinclair has served as lead designer on international projects, ranging from the Magic Kingdom's Tomorrowland, Tokyo DisneySea, Science Fiction Museum and Hall of Fame in Seattle, to Abbey Road Studios. They are supported by THG's amazing Pasadena-based award winning creative team. THG brings more than two decades of experience with projects from One World Observatory at One World Trade Center, the High Roller Observation Wheel at The LINQ in Las Vegas, and Beyond All Boundaries at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.

As a world leader in experiential design, THG has worked with high-profile clients around the globe such as Universal Creative, Walt Disney Imagineering, DreamWorks, Sony, Paramount, Nickelodeon and more. Most recently, THG collaborated with Cedar Fair and Knott's Berry Farm to transform Fiesta Village at Knott's Berry Farm. THG transforms clients' visions into uniquely creative attractions, exhibits, shows and settings. THG has additional projects in the pipeline for this year that further showcases its innovative approach and commitment to delivering exceptional experiences.

THG is an independent creative agency dedicated to creating awe-inspiring attractions around the world for theme parks, museums, and leading brands who has worked closely with high-profile clients including Universal Creative, Walt Disney Imagineering, DreamWorks, Sony, Paramount, Nickelodeon, Los Angeles Dodgers, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Cedar Fair, and Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry, among others. Based in Pasadena, California, THG continues to build upon decades of designing one-of-a-kind experiences, transforming ideas into reality in partnerships with clients spanning myriad industries including theme parks, destination attractions, rides, resorts, museums, casinos, sporting events, and brand experiences. More information on THG can be found at THGcreative.com .

