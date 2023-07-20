Cerebras and G42 Unveil World's Largest Supercomputer for AI Training with 4 exaFLOPs to Fuel a New Era of Innovation

Launching today with its first of nine interconnected AI supercomputers, the Condor Galaxy system will reach a combined AI training capacity of 36 exaFLOPs

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerebras Systems, the pioneer in accelerating generative AI, and G42, the UAE-based technology holding group, today announced Condor Galaxy, a network of nine interconnected supercomputers, offering a new approach to AI compute that promises to significantly reduce AI model training time. The first AI supercomputer on this network, Condor Galaxy 1 (CG-1), has 4 exaFLOPs and 54 million cores. Cerebras and G42 are planning to deploy two more such supercomputers, CG-2 and CG-3, in the U.S. in early 2024. With a planned capacity of 36 exaFLOPs in total, this unprecedented supercomputing network will revolutionize the advancement of AI globally.

