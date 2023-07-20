Akima Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Certification demonstrates ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest levels of information security

HERNDON, Va., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima, a premier provider of products and services to the federal government, today announced that it recently achieved ISO 27001 certification, underscoring our commitment to information security and the protection of Akima's and our clients' information.

"Akima has always placed a high value on secure management of data and information systems," said Bill Monet, President and CEO of Akima. "This certification embodies our commitment to ensuring the best protection possible for us and our customers against ever-present — and always evolving — security threats."

ISO 27001 is the international standard that provides a framework for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) to provide continued confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information as well as legal compliance.

Akima and four subsidiary companies, Akima Global Technology, Akima Data Management, Cloud Lake Technology, and Compass Point, achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification. To achieve this certification, NQA, a leading global independently accredited certification body, conducted a comprehensive audit that validated Akima's implementation of processes and security controls to ensure information is protected and meets the stringent requirements set forth by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

About ISO

ISO (International Organization for Standardization) is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 168 national standards bodies. Through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges.

About NQA

NQA is a leading global independently accredited certification body, providing assessments (audits) of organizations to various management system standards since 1988. NQA's worldwide operations are accredited to perform management systems registrations by ANAB (American National Standards Institute/Registrar Accreditation Board), UKAS (United Kingdom Accreditation Service) and various other regional and industry-specific oversight bodies.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with 9,500 employees, delivering solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities & ground logistics; information technology; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2022, Akima ranked #29 on Washington Technology's Top 100 List and #56 on Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of top federal contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

