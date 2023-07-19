Purina Cat Chow and Mandy Moore Are Looking for Your Most Memorable Cat Stories

To celebrate its 60th anniversary, Cat Chow is calling on cat lovers nationwide to share how cats have impacted their lives

ST. LOUIS, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cat Chow understands the meaningful bond between cats and their owners – and whether it's their calming purrs, playful antics or constant presence – cats are vital to making life better. This year, Purina® Cat Chow® is celebrating 60 years of providing time-proven nutrition that cats love and owners trust by teaming up with cat-loving actress and singer Mandy Moore for the "60 Years. 60 Stories" Contest. To thank the millions of cat owners who've trusted Cat Chow, the brand is searching for personal stories from cat lovers young and old to include in the upcoming book 60 years, 60 stories: Celebrating the Extraordinary Impact of Cats.

60 Years. 60 Stories.

To share a personal story about a cat that has made an impact on their life, cat lovers are invited to visit www.catchow.com/60Years between now and August 13, 2023. From a sweet anecdote about the unique relationship with their cat, to a child's drawing of their favorite kitty, to a poem written to memorialize a feline friend, stories should capture the many ways cats enrich our lives.

Cat Chow will select the top stories and compile them into the 60 years, 60 stories: Celebrating the Extraordinary Impact of Cats book, which pays tribute to the profound impact cats have on our lives. All selected storytellers as part of the Contest will receive a copy of the book plus a year's supply of Cat Chow. One Grand Prize storyteller whose story most embodies the meaningful way cats make life better will also receive a $10,000 cash prize. The book, available for pre-sale on October 31, will feature a foreword by Moore about the impact her cats have had on her life.

"Ever since I was little, cats have always held a special place in my heart," said Moore. "I'm honored to partner with Cat Chow again to celebrate the incredible connections we share with our cats and the way their presence and natural nurturing qualities make our lives better."

Celebrating the Therapeutic Benefits of Cats

From October 31, 2023 to December 31, 2023, Purina will donate all proceeds (up to 1,250 books) from the book sale to Pet Partners, the leading nonprofit for registering volunteer therapy animal teams, and initiatives like their Read with Me™ program, which helps children build literacy skills as they practice reading to therapy animals. Cat Chow will also donate an additional $60,000 to Pet Partners to help recruit and support more therapy cat teams and increase awareness for the therapeutic and emotional benefits of cats.

"I don't know what I'd do without my cats Fig, Olivia and Peanut," said Moore. "Their quirks and unique personalities give me so much joy, and their companionship can help get me through my toughest days and make me laugh when I need it most."

For more information or to submit your cat story, visit www.catchow.com/60Years. Cat Chow is available at select retailers nationwide.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 10,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About Pet Partners

Pet Partners is the national leader in demonstrating and promoting the health and wellness benefits of animal-assisted therapy, activities, and education. Since the organization's inception in 1977, the science proving these benefits has become indisputable. With thousands of registered teams making millions of visits annually, Pet Partners serves as the nation's most diverse and respected nonprofit registering handlers of multiple species as volunteer teams. Pet Partners teams visit with patients in recovery, people with intellectual disabilities, seniors living with Alzheimer's, students, veterans with PTSD, people who have experienced crisis events, and those approaching end of life, with the goal of improving human health and well-being through the human-animal bond. With the release of its Standards of Practice for Animal-Assisted Interventions and international expansion, Pet Partners is globally recognized as the industry gold standard. For more information on Pet Partners, visit www.petpartners.org.

