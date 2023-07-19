Penn Foster Group Plans Largest Graduation Ceremony to Date, First Celebration in Three Years

Dr. Tom Stewart, Vice Chancellor for Social Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at National University System, will Keynote Commencement; Penn Foster High School Graduate will Perform Special Musical Selections

SCRANTON, Pa., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn Foster Group, a leading provider of digital learning solutions for high demand skills and jobs, will celebrate its largest-ever group of high school and career program graduates at its 2023 commencement ceremony on Saturday, July 29, 2023. This graduation ceremony will honor graduates from the past three years who have not had the opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Held at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township, PA, this year's commencement will honor more than 1,200 graduates—some who have traveled from as far as Iceland and the United Arab Emirates for the event—and will be witnessed by an estimated 4,000+ family members and supporters. Penn Foster Group's largest-yet commencement will feature a number of special speakers and presenters, a live band, and a ton of energy.

"Even though distance learning is an individualized journey, I am certain we all went through very similar, if not the same, emotional rollercoasters of getting the work done to get to this point. Being able to share the stage with these folks makes it even more special," said Garrik Haynes, Ashworth College Graduate of the Year.

Following opening remarks from Dr. Andrew Shean, Chief Learning Officer of Penn Foster Group, Dr. Tom Stewart, Vice Chancellor for Social Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at National University System, will serve as the commencement keynote speaker. With over 30 years of experience in education and criminal justice reform, innovation, and transformation, Dr. Stewart has devoted his career to providing development opportunities for underserved and underrepresented individuals and communities.

This year's graduation is also the first big milestone under the new Penn Foster Group name unveiled in April, marking the next phase of its 130+ year history. By bringing together its online education and career training brands, this celebration symbolizes a momentous step forward in Penn Foster's unwavering commitment to nurturing vital skills for the future workforce.

"This year's graduation is so much more than a celebration—it's a symbol of overcoming obstacles, defying odds, and unity," said Stacy Caldwell, General Manager, High School and Career of Penn Foster Group. "Despite the challenges many of our students have faced on their journeys to graduation, they persevered to finish what they started. We are so proud to recognize our incredible students for the first time under the Penn Foster Group name."

At Penn Foster Group, we are transforming online learning to help learners by bringing together Penn Foster, CareerStep, Ashworth College, James Madison High School, the New York Institute of Photography, the New York Institute of Art and Design, and other education platforms. Together, we create an accelerated path to greater economic mobility through real-world skills and knowledge that enable them to achieve long-term success in the workplaces of the future. Our history dates back to 1890 when our founder, Thomas Foster, pioneered distance education by offering training by mail for coal miners to get the necessary skills for safer jobs. Today, with the partners who use our education and training programs, we continue that mission of providing accessible training and education for in-demand skills and are building a workforce that's prepared for the future job market.

