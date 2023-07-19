PASTA RUMMO LAUNCHES NATIONALLY IN WHOLE FOODS MARKET THIS SUMMER

Beloved in Italy for its certified "al dente" performance, the 177-year-old

Italian pasta brand is now available nationwide in 11 classic and gluten-free varieties

MILAN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the next best thing to a trip to Italy this summer? Bringing a premium example of authentic Italian culinary excellence right to your table. Today, Italy's Pasta Rummo , family-run for six-going-on-seven generations, announces its national availability at all Whole Foods Market stores across the U.S. The award-winning, innovative pasta brand is launching 11 classic and gluten-free pastas at the national grocery chain, including its Shells and Mezzi Rigatoni, which are exclusive to Whole Foods Market through the end of 2023.

Pasta Rummo was founded in 1846 by Antonio Rummo in the town of Benevento, Italy and is still produced there today. What sets Rummo apart is its signature method of making pasta, "Lenta Lavorazione," which loosely translates to "slow crafted." This meticulous method ensures a perfect "al dente" texture when cooked. "Al dente"–which literally means "to the tooth"–refers to a slight resistance to the bite. This characteristic is so ingrained in Rummo pasta–and in Italian culture–that the family-run business was the first in the world to certify its "al dente" performance by a third party (Bureau Veritas/385-003).

"At Rummo, we're passionate–even obsessive–about the quality of our pasta. We've been in the business for over 175 years, so tradition is fundamental. But we're constantly innovating to deliver a higher quality product that stands above the rest," said Antonio Rummo, President of Rummo, USA.

"We test, retest, verify and certify our pasta's 'al dente' performance. Why is this so important? Al dente pasta is evenly resilient versus being mushy outside yet crunchy on the inside. It's more beautiful on the plate. It's forgiving if you cook it a tiny bit too long, leave it in the sauce, or reheat it the next day. It stays firm. It's a sauce magnet, thanks to being cut by bronze dies that leave the surface slightly rough for maximum sauce absorption. And it's more exciting to eat. Just ask any Italian! That's why we're thrilled Whole Foods Market is bringing the Rummo experience to its customers around the U.S. They'll taste and feel the difference."

The classic pasta is the result of a method that starts with sourcing semolina, milled from the highest-quality, high-protein durum wheat. It's then combined with water and kneaded gently over long periods to increase elasticity. The pasta dough is extruded through bronze dies that give it a rough, sauce-absorbing surface, then dried for a precise amount of time, specific to each pasta shape and current conditions. Finally, each batch is chef-tested to ensure its firmness with a proprietary instrument that replicates biting, called the Dynamometer.

In addition to its traditional pastas, Pasta Rummo offers an array of gluten-free varieties. These pastas are produced at a completely separate facility in Novara, Italy using an equally rigorous process tailored to gluten-free ingredients and the same superior results.

"We are always looking for quality, unique products to add to our shelves, which is why we are so excited to launch Rummo products in stores nationally," said Brooke Gil, Grocery Category Merchant at Whole Foods Market. "Rummo's wide range of premium pastas shows the high level of care the Rummo family takes in its centuries-old production, offering an incredible flavor profile and texture that are a perfect match for any sauce or topping."

Whole Foods Market stores will carry 11 Pasta Rummo varieties starting this month, including: Shells and Mezzi Rigatoni – both exclusive to Whole Foods through December – as well as Linguine, Bucatini, Elbows, Penne Rigate, Lasagna, Cut Ziti, Gluten-Free Fusilli, Gluten-Free Penne Rigate and Gluten-Free Spaghetti.

For more information on Rummo, visit pastarummo.it/us/ or follow along on social media @pasta_rummo.

ABOUT PASTA RUMMO

The Rummo family, today in its sixth generation, has been producing superior quality pasta in Benevento since 1846. With dedication and passion, the Rummo family has perfected an exclusive pasta-making method, Lenta Lavorazione®, which requires excellence in every phase of the production process. The result is a pasta of guaranteed performance which remains al dente (resistant to the bite) after cooking, thanks to gentle and lengthy kneading and drying times that allow the high quality semola that's used to maintain its organic properties. Appreciated by chefs and gourmets for its al dente characteristic even after double cooking (boiling then sautéing with sauce), Rummo is celebrated by lovers of true pasta al dente and is the first pasta in the world to have certified its cooking performance (Bureau Veritas N. 385/003). The Sannio pasta-maker is one of the most important pasta producers of premium quality with a consolidated presence in 60 countries and is among the leading companies in Italy and abroad in the premium sector of the semola pasta and gluten-free market.

