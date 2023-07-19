Loc Performance Committed to Growth in Lapeer

PLYMOUTH, Mich., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loc Performance announced a significant expansion at its facility in Lapeer, Michigan. The project includes a major capital investment in new equipment and will add skilled, well-paying jobs. The new resources will support Air Defense Systems for its key customer Raytheon, an RTX business, a leading supplier of defense technology.

The new capital investment will include a 5-axis FPT bridge mill to support Raytheon. The bridge mill will provide flexibility and accuracy benefits, and it will strengthen Loc's partnership with FPT as Loc prepares for further expected growth and the addition of several more 5-axis machines.

"The whole Loc Lapeer team worked together to make this exciting opportunity happen for our facility," said David Atkinson, plant manager at Loc Lapeer. "We are thrilled to be growing our partnership with Raytheon, supporting their advanced technology with our incredible workforce in Lapeer."

This new equipment is expected to be fully operational by October 1st. At full capacity, the new equipment will increase the Loc Lapeer 5-axis production machining by 20%. This expansion solidifies Loc's commitment to the area as one of the largest defense employers in Lapeer.

"This expanded business with Raytheon at our Lapeer facility broadens the support Loc offers the Department of Defense," said Jeff Hanson, vice president of manufacturing at Loc Performance. "Loc is proud to be a growing supplier in the defense sector, providing critical products for M1 Abrams tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), and now Raytheon."

About Loc Performance

Loc Performance, headquartered in Plymouth, MI, provides track systems, mechanical systems, armor products, fabricated structures, and rubberized products for military, agricultural, and construction applications. With proven capabilities in product design and development through production, Loc offers comprehensive solutions and exceptional customer service to produce the highest quality products at competitive pricing. Loc has over 1,750,000 square feet of manufacturing space with facilities in Plymouth, Lansing, Lapeer, Michigan, and St. Marys, Ohio with more than 980 total employees. Learn more at www.locperformance.com .

