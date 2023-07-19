Innovaccer and Post Acute Analytics Join Forces to Enhance Post-Acute Value-Based Care Delivery

Leading AI provider of end-to-end Post-Acute Care (PAC) solutions partners with Innovaccer to help healthcare providers improve the overall quality and efficiency of PAC delivery.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Today Innovaccer Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Post Acute Analytics (PAA) to help health systems succeed with patient-centered value-based care. Using Innovaccer's Best in KLAS data & analytics platform and PAA's integrated point-of-care AI platform as the foundation, providers will be able to optimize care pathways and provide real-time monitoring of patient progress throughout the acute and post-acute care continuum.

The synergy of this partnership will empower providers to utilize an interoperable, cloud-native, AI-driven platform nudging the transition from fragmented data solutions and manual processes by unifying patient data across myriad EHRs and HIT systems. This will enable integrated point-of-care analytics that improve patient satisfaction while reducing variability in quality of care and costs for risk-bearing providers participating in bundled, ACO, and Medicare Advantage payment programs; enhance value-based purchasing by lowering readmissions and Medicare expenditure per beneficiary; and enhance in-network utilization by minimizing leakage to out-of-network hospitals and post-acute care (PAC) facilities. Furthermore, management by exception AI enables clinicians to work at the top of their license by eliminating administrative tasks and directing focus on high risk patients.

"We're thrilled to embark on this journey to combine our expertise optimizing clinical workflows in post-acute care with Innovaccer's industry-leading data and analytics platform," said Saqib Akhter, CEO of Post Acute Analytics. "We're empowering providers to make the most informed decisions at exactly the right time throughout the post-acute care continuum. This collaboration will accelerate our efforts to meet industry demand, drive sustainable growth, and honor our commitment to helping PACs flourish with value-based care delivery."

Post Acute Analytics specializes in advanced healthcare analytics solutions for PAC organizations, including skilled nursing facilities, home health, long term acute care hospitals, and rehabilitation centers. Together with Innovaccer, they will provide innovative solutions that address the unique challenges faced by healthcare providers in PAC settings.

The partnership between Innovaccer and Post Acute Analytics is a milestone for both organizations' shared mission to drive value-based care through data-driven insights and integrated workflows. With this partnership, organizations using the Innovaccer platform can easily onboard the PAA platform, without overwhelming the IT teams. The AI-enhanced analytics uncover immediate and actionable insights that enhance recovery care to improve lives while lowering healthcare costs by reducing unnecessary SNF utilization, length of stay, and readmissions.

"We're excited to join forces with Post Acute Analytics because analytics is the key to helping PAC organizations optimize the care cycle to improve preventative care, reduce hospitalizations, and bring costs down," said Abhinav Shashank, CoFounder and CEO of Innovaccer. "Together, we will forge new pathways with innovative solutions that improve how providers deliver post-acute care and better patient outcomes and reduce costs, making healthcare more accessible and affordable for all. By unifying patient data and making it useful within seamlessly integrated workflows and point-of-care engagement, we empower our partners and customers to unlock the full potential of their data and accelerate their success with value-based care."

About Post Acute Analytics

Post Acute Analytics (PAA) leads the transformation of care delivery to improve patient lives by actioning real-time insights and AI based solutions across a connected healthcare system. This is possible by implementing our AI-based, turnkey technology platform –Anna™– with healthcare providers' and payers' systems. Anna provides real-time transparency on patient journeys through post-acute care and enables proactive interventions to prevent negative quality and cost events from occurring.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is the data platform that accelerates innovation. The Innovaccer platform unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations with scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, operational, and experiential outcomes. Innovaccer's EHR-agnostic solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US, enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping providers work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 54 million people and generate over $1 billion in cumulative cost savings. The Innovaccer platform is the #1 rated Best-in-KLAS data and analytics platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com .

