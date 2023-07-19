Beltone Named One of the Best Retailers in Hearing Care for 2023 by Newsweek, Two Years in a Row

CHICAGO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beltone, the nation's leading hearing care retailer, has been awarded one of the Best Retailers in Hearing Care by Newsweek for 2023. The America's Best Retailers 2023 were identified based on the results of an independent survey conducted by Newsweek and Statista Inc. The awards list was announced on July 19, 2023, and can be viewed here.

"We're thrilled to receive this prestigious award from Newsweek for the second year in a row," said David Molella, President of Beltone North America. "It's a testament to the unwavering dedication of the Beltone network to provide our patients with the best possible hearing care experience year after year through their hard work and expertise."

For over 83 years, Beltone has committed to providing exceptional hearing care to its patients as reflected in its 40,000 5-star Google reviews and recently also being ranked #1 on Newsweek's list of America's Best Customer Service for 2023 in the Hearing Care category. Beltone continues to focus on the needs of its patients through its "Right Beside You" promise and innovative technology, programs, and support beyond the appointment.

Beltone not only provides exceptional service to its patients, but also to its independent network of owners by delivering marketing and practice support, business operations, training specialists, and more. According to independent owner, Ed Ryan, "Beltone has been a great partner and has helped me grow. Having support from corporate and access to upper management and customer support has been huge which you don't see in a lot of other industries." To learn more about Beltone's award-winning network and opportunities available, please visit www.ownabeltone.com.

The America's Best Retailers 2023 were identified based on the results of an independent survey of more than 9,000 U.S. customers who have shopped at the retail stores in-person in the past three years. In total, over 140,000 evaluations were collected. The final assessment and rankings were based on the Likelihood of Recommendation and five evaluation criteria: Products, Customer Service, Atmosphere, Accessibility, and Shop Layout.

For more than 80 years, Beltone has been one of the nation's most trusted and leading hearing care provider. In addition to providing some of the most reliable, affordable, and advanced hearing aids, we also pride ourselves on serving as a partner to our patients every step of the way during their hearing health journey. With approximately 1,500 Beltone locations nationwide, each office is a local business part of the community it serves and the hearing care professional and staff at your local Beltone will get to know you to provide a personalized experience during your journey to better hearing. And with a nationwide network, you can expect this level of personalized service wherever you go. Our Beltone hearing care professionals receive extensive training and education, so they are always equipped with the latest knowledge to bring you the best care. Proudly part of the GN Group, Beltone continues to focus on the needs of our patients through the research and development of innovative new hearing technologies to allow you to hear what truly matters the most. To learn more, please visit us at www.beltone.com and on LinkedIn.

