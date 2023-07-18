Urban Air Adventure Park Ranked No. 44 in Entrepreneur Magazine's Inaugural List of Top Franchise Brands for Multi-Unit Owners

DALLAS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world and part of youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, has been recognized in Entrepreneur's first-ever ranking of the Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners. The ranking, which appears in the July/August issue of Entrepreneur magazine and on Entrepreneur.com, identifies the brands with the most appeal for prospective franchisees interested in multi-unit ownership as well as existing franchisees looking to expand their portfolios.

Urban Air Adventure Park is ranked No. 44 on the prestigious list. Currently, 60 percent of Urban Air franchisees are multi-unit owners within the franchise system, with many of the operators coming from a strong retail, management, sales or marketing background before choosing to invest in a franchise.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Entrepreneur as part of their inaugural ranking of top franchise brands for multi-unit ownership," said Jay Thomas, Brand President of Urban Air. "This is a testament to our business model that sets our multi-unit owners up for success from the start and helps them to grow their portfolios to open multiple parks over a short period of time."

To determine the top brands for multi-unit ownership, Entrepreneur asked franchisors questions including whether they offer discounts to franchisees purchasing multiple units, the percentage of their franchisees that own multiple units, the percentage of their brand's total units that are owned by multi-unit franchisees, the average number of units owned by each franchisee, and lastly, if they sell multiple units or master licenses. According to franchise research and advisory firm FRANdata, 53.2% of all franchise units operating in the U.S. last year were owned by multi-unit owners.

Entrepreneur also factored in each company's Franchise 500 score, which is based on an analysis of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial stability. The 2023 Franchise 500® ranked Urban Air as No. 1 in its Adventure Parks/Entertainment Centers category and No. 98 overall, for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

To view Urban Air Adventure Park in the 2023 Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners list, pick up the July/August issue of Entrepreneur magazine, on newsstands July 18 or find the list online at https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises.

Urban Air is the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world with over 20 different attractions such as intense ropes courses, Urban Air's Sky Rider, Battle Beams, laser tag, dodgeball courts, electric Go-Karting, obstacle courses and more. Every park also offers an easy-to-execute, state-of-the-art, fast-casual café.

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 350 parks open or under development. Urban Air, founded in 2011, was in search of a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that enhance their social and physical skills. For more information visit www.UrbanAir.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com.

