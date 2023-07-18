Sedgwick introduces new technology to quickly resolve residential property claims, improve customer experience

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, announced the broad rollout of its new residential property claims technology model. Designed to fast track low-complexity residential property claims and improve the customer experience, Sedgwick's latest technology keeps claims moving and helps take care of policyholders.

Policyholders will benefit from a simple web-based intake and the peace of mind that comes with secure, reliable and intuitive technology. With just a mobile device, a claim can be filed, damage documented, affected areas measured, repairs requested, and the process completed in less time and with less hassle. For adjusters, the tool is an ideal solution for responding to staffing shortages or surges in claims volume. Settlement offers are determined using a real-time decision engine that evaluates policy coverage and industry-best repair estimates — allowing adjusters to be more efficient and take care of more people.

"With Sedgwick's latest technology solution, we sought to address the challenges presented by high-volume, low-complexity claims — including cycle time — while giving a big boost to customer satisfaction, which can lag when adjuster resources are thin," said Mason Bartleson, vice president, process design and operational excellence at Sedgwick. "The result is an end-to-end management system that leverages our smart triage technology and an independent pricing database to fast-track low-touch losses. Insurers can process these non-complex losses more efficiently and in less time than traditional claims handling methods."

Along with providing settlement offers, this latest technology can also issue referrals for restoration and repairs through Sedgwick's repair solutions network. A policyholder can accept the offer or request that Sedgwick facilitate further review by the appropriate adjusting team. If damage is extensive and requires the policyholder to leave their home, Sedgwick's temporary housing team can help them quickly find suitable housing options.

"The support of an experienced loss adjuster has always been a hallmark of Sedgwick's customer service," Bartleson said. "By combining simple intake with prompt settlement and the option to contact an adjuster for assistance, we can continue to resolve claims quickly and accurately."

