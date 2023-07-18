Primeritus Names Misty Carson VP of Sales

Carson Brings More Than Two Decades of Senior Sales Leadership in AR Management and Business Process Outsourcing to the Company

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primeritus Financial Services, Inc., (PFS) announced that Misty Carson has joined the company as vice president of sales, assuming responsibility and leadership for the company's Sales Team and branding. PFS is the nation's leading service provider of recovery management, skip tracing, and remarketing services to the auto finance and insurance services industry.

In her new position, Carson will report to Steve Norwood, chief executive officer of Primeritus Financial Services, Inc., and will join the senior leadership team. "Misty is a tenured sales executive with a proven track record of success in generating new business growth with many auto finance institutions, banks, and credit unions," Norwood stated. "Misty's knowledge in the financial services industry will be an asset to our company, partners, and customers."

Carson comes to Primeritus with over two decades of senior sales leadership experience in account receivables management and business process outsourcing with large national outsourcing companies who service the auto finance and financial services industries.

"Misty has a history of business development growth generating strong financial results in a multi-sales channel approach," added Norwood. "She understands the importance of maximizing a company's back-end results while optimizing customer satisfaction. Her expertise will service our partners best interests in growing markets. Misty has a history of excellent client partnerships in our industry, and we are pleased to welcome her to the Primeritus Family."

"I am excited to join Primeritus and I look forward to sharing my knowledge and experiences in the financial services industries with my sales team and our business partners to generate the best returns and results for our valued clients," said Carson.

About Primeritus Financial Services:

Primeritus is a nationwide provider of repossession management, remarketing, titled services, and skip tracing services to the financial services industry. Primeritus provides clients with value-added, outsourced repossession management, skip tracing, and remarketing services, leveraging a national network of certified agents and unique investigative techniques to quickly and reliably secure and liquidate customers' collateral. Through leadership, service, compliance, and performance, Primeritus Financial Services offer the trifecta of repossession services: locate, recover, and remarket. For more information, please visit, www.primeritus.com

