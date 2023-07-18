NICOLET BANKSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Net income of $23 million for second quarter 2023

Net income of $14 million for first six months of 2023, compared to $48 million for first six months of 2022, significantly impacted by first quarter balance sheet repositioning

Quarterly net interest margin of 3.14%, an increase of 23 bps over the first quarter

Improvement in asset quality as nonperforming assets decline to 0.32% of total assets

First quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share paid during the second quarter

GREEN BAY, Wis., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: NIC) ("Nicolet") announced second quarter 2023 net income of $23 million and earnings per diluted common share of $1.51, compared to a net loss of $9 million and loss per diluted common share of $0.61 for first quarter 2023, and net income of $24 million and earnings per diluted common share of $1.73 for second quarter 2022. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $14 million and earnings per diluted common share of $0.91, compared to net income of $48 million and earnings per diluted common share of $3.43 for the first half of 2022.

Results for 2023 were significantly impacted by the March 7 sale of $500 million (par value) U.S. Treasury held to maturity securities for a pre-tax loss of $38 million or an after-tax loss of $28 million. The $500 million portfolio yielded approximately 88 bps with scheduled maturities in 2024 and 2025 (or average duration of 2 years). Proceeds from the sale were used to reduce existing FHLB borrowings with the remainder held in investable cash.

Net income reflected certain non-core items and the related tax effect of each, including U.S. Treasury securities sale loss, expected loss (provision expense) on the Signature Bank sub debt investment (acquired in an acquisition), merger-related expenses, Day 2 credit provision expense required under the CECL model, as well as gains / (losses) on other assets and investments. These non-core items negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share $0.02 for second quarter 2023 and $2.06 for first quarter 2023, and positively impacted earnings per diluted common share $0.06 for second quarter 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, these non-core items negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share $2.07, and positively impacted earnings per diluted common share $0.12 for the first half of 2022.

"First things first, I am impressed at how the entire Nicolet team has responded to our decision to reposition our balance sheet in the first quarter. We have been re-energized by the move and the results are showing up in new relationships across our revenue lines," said Mike Daniels, President and CEO of Nicolet. "I think this shows the value of putting actions behind our words and trusting our team to continue to deliver on Nicolet's promise - to serve our customers, communities, and each other. Thus far, they have, and I am confident that this will continue. We anticipated a higher net interest margin, which has happened this quarter. This, combined with an already outstanding asset quality profile and a clean balance sheet, continues to put Nicolet in an enviable position despite the ongoing macroeconomic challenges."

Daniels continued, "It is important to remember that we are a reflection of the communities we serve. Given the appropriate heightened scrutiny around office commercial real estate, I want to re-emphasize our lending strategy is in the markets we serve. That means any office exposure is limited only to our smaller and mid-size markets, with no exposure in major metro areas. I think people tend to group all office CRE into one bucket, but fail to realize the whole "work from home" movement has had a limited effect in our markets. As a result, our credit quality continues to remain strong. Furthermore, I'll note the office portfolio is very granular, with the average balance in the portfolio less than $886,000, we believe this speaks to the above point on diversification and limits the loss risk to Nicolet should conditions worsen."

Nicolet's financial performance and certain balance sheet line items were impacted by the timing and size of Nicolet's August 2022 acquisition of Charter Bankshares, Inc. ("Charter"). Certain income statement results, average balances, and related ratios for 2022 include contributions from Charter from the acquisition date. At acquisition, Charter added assets of $1.1 billion, loans of $827 million, and deposits of $869 million.

Balance Sheet Review

At June 30, 2023, period end assets were $8.5 billion, an increase of $290 million (4%) from March 31, 2023, mostly higher cash balances, partly offset by maturities and paydowns of investment securities. Total loans were minimally changed from March 31, 2023, as growth in the portfolio was offset by the sale of specific nonaccrual loans (net book value of approximately $13 million) and the payoff of a classified loan relationship ($10 million outstanding). Total deposits of $7.2 billion at June 30, 2023, increased $270 million (4%) from March 31, 2023, with growth in customer and brokered time deposits partly offset by lower transaction account balances. Total capital was $978 million at June 30, 2023, an increase of $16 million since March 31, 2023, on solid earnings, partly offset by payment of the first quarterly cash dividend and unfavorable market valuations on available for sale securities.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets were $27 million and represented 0.32% of total assets at June 30, 2023, compared to $41 million or 0.50% at March 31, 2023, and $42 million or 0.56% at June 30, 2022. The reduction in nonperforming assets was due to the nonaccrual loan sale (noted above). The allowance for credit losses-loans was $63 million and represented 1.01% of total loans at June 30, 2023, compared to $62 million (or 1.00% of total loans) at March 31, 2023, and $51 million (or 1.02% of total loans) at June 30, 2022. Asset quality trends remain solid and loan net charge-offs were negligible.

Income Statement Review - Quarter

Net income for second quarter 2023 was $23 million, compared to a net loss of $9 million for first quarter 2023.

Net interest income was $59 million for second quarter 2023, up $2 million from first quarter 2023, the net effect of higher interest income and higher interest expense. The higher interest income was largely attributable to the repricing of new and renewed loans in a rising interest rate environment along with increased investable cash balances, partly offset by lower interest income on investment securities from the balance sheet repositioning late in first quarter 2023. The increase in interest expense was mostly due to higher average rates, reflecting the rising interest rate environment as well as some migration of customer deposits to higher rate deposit products. The net interest margin for second quarter 2023 was 3.14%, up 23 bps from 2.91% for first quarter 2023. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 41 bps (to 4.90%) due to a shift in the mix of average interest-earning assets (from the balance sheet repositioning) as well as the rising interest rate environment, while the cost of funds increased 24 bps (to 2.54%) for second quarter 2023, attributable mainly to the repricing of deposits and funding in the higher interest rate environment.

Noninterest income was $17 million for second quarter 2023, a $39 million favorable change compared to first quarter 2023. Excluding net asset gains (losses), noninterest income for second quarter 2023 was $17 million, a $1 million increase over first quarter 2023. The sequential quarter increase included higher wealth revenue, mortgage income, and card interchange income, partly offset by an unfavorable change in the fair value of nonqualified deferred compensation plan assets.

Noninterest expense of $45 million was minimally changed from first quarter 2023. Personnel expense decreased slightly due to a decrease in the fair value of nonqualified deferred compensation plan liabilities. Non-personnel expenses increased 2% between the sequential quarters including higher data processing (mostly volume-based system processing) and FDIC assessments, partly offset by lower marketing expense.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.



















Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



















(In thousands, except share data)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$ 122,021

$ 93,462

$ 121,211

$ 118,537

$ 96,189 Interest-earning deposits

383,185

20,718

33,512

319,745

84,828 Cash and cash equivalents

505,206

114,180

154,723

438,282

181,017 Certificates of deposit in other banks

9,808

11,293

12,518

13,510

15,502 Securities available for sale, at fair value

921,108

1,023,176

917,618

949,597

813,248 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

—

—

679,128

686,424

695,812 Other investments

57,578

57,482

65,286

79,279

53,269 Loans held for sale

3,849

4,962

1,482

3,709

5,084 Loans

6,222,776

6,223,732

6,180,499

5,984,437

4,978,654 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(62,811)

(62,412)

(61,829)

(60,348)

(50,655) Loans, net

6,159,965

6,161,320

6,118,670

5,924,089

4,927,999 Premises and equipment, net

117,278

112,569

108,956

106,648

96,656 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")

167,192

166,107

165,137

165,166

136,060 Goodwill and other intangibles, net

398,194

400,277

402,438

407,117

336,721 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

142,450

140,988

138,013

122,095

108,884 Total assets

$ 8,482,628

$ 8,192,354

$ 8,763,969

$ 8,895,916

$ 7,370,252





















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















Liabilities:



















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 2,059,939

$ 2,094,623

$ 2,361,816

$ 2,477,507

$ 2,045,732 Interest-bearing deposits

5,138,665

4,833,956

4,817,105

4,918,395

4,240,534 Total deposits

7,198,604

6,928,579

7,178,921

7,395,902

6,286,266 Short-term borrowings

50,000

50,000

317,000

280,000

— Long-term borrowings

197,577

197,448

225,342

225,236

196,963 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

58,809

54,535

70,177

56,315

47,636 Total liabilities

7,504,990

7,230,562

7,791,440

7,957,453

6,530,865 Stockholders' Equity:



















Common stock

147

147

147

147

134 Additional paid-in capital

624,897

623,746

621,988

620,392

520,741 Retained earnings

417,863

398,966

407,864

380,263

361,753 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(65,269)

(61,067)

(57,470)

(62,339)

(43,241) Total stockholders' equity

977,638

961,792

972,529

938,463

839,387 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 8,482,628

$ 8,192,354

$ 8,763,969

$ 8,895,916

$ 7,370,252





















Common shares outstanding

14,717,938

14,698,265

14,690,614

14,673,197

13,407,375

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.



























Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited)























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022 Interest income:



























Loans, including loan fees

$ 84,091

$ 79,142

$ 76,367

$ 63,060

$ 52,954

$ 163,233

$ 104,253 Taxable investment securities

4,133

4,961

5,771

5,350

5,135

9,094

10,262 Tax-exempt investment securities

1,476

1,737

1,915

1,181

647

3,213

1,322 Other interest income

2,357

1,536

1,703

1,127

790

3,893

1,607 Total interest income

92,057

87,376

85,756

70,718

59,526

179,433

117,444 Interest expense:



























Deposits

29,340

24,937

12,512

4,638

2,410

54,277

4,602 Short-term borrowings

1,108

3,212

2,624

594

28

4,320

28 Long-term borrowings

2,570

2,506

2,528

2,496

2,004

5,076

3,935 Total interest expense

33,018

30,655

17,664

7,728

4,442

63,673

8,565 Net interest income

59,039

56,721

68,092

62,990

55,084

115,760

108,879 Provision for credit losses

450

3,090

1,850

8,600

750

3,540

1,050 Net interest income after provision

for credit losses

58,589

53,631

66,242

54,390

54,334

112,220

107,829 Noninterest income:



























Wealth management fee income

5,870

5,512

5,170

5,009

4,992

11,382

10,691 Mortgage income, net

1,822

1,466

1,311

1,728

2,205

3,288

5,458 Service charges on deposit accounts

1,529

1,480

1,502

1,589

1,536

3,009

3,013 Card interchange income

3,331

3,033

3,100

3,012

2,950

6,364

5,531 BOLI income

1,073

1,200

1,151

966

768

2,273

1,701 Asset gains (losses), net

(318)

(38,468)

260

(46)

1,603

(38,786)

2,916 Deferred compensation plan asset

market valuations

499

946

314

(571)

(1,316)

1,445

(1,783) LSR income, net

1,135

1,155

(324)

(517)

(143)

2,290

(525) Other noninterest income

1,900

1,832

2,362

1,830

1,536

3,732

3,072 Total noninterest income

16,841

(21,844)

14,846

13,000

14,131

(5,003)

30,074 Noninterest expense:



























Personnel expense

23,900

24,328

23,705

24,136

19,681

48,228

40,872 Occupancy, equipment and office

8,845

8,783

8,246

7,641

6,891

17,628

13,835 Business development and marketing

1,946

2,121

2,303

2,281

2,057

4,067

3,888 Data processing

4,218

3,988

3,871

3,664

3,596

8,206

6,983 Intangibles amortization

2,083

2,161

2,217

1,628

1,347

4,244

2,771 FDIC assessments

1,009

540

480

480

480

1,549

960 Merger-related expense

26

163

492

519

555

189

653 Other noninterest expense

2,930

2,791

2,675

2,218

1,931

5,721

4,126 Total noninterest expense

44,957

44,875

43,989

42,567

36,538

89,832

74,088 Income (loss) before income

tax expense

30,473

(13,088)

37,099

24,823

31,927

17,385

63,815 Income tax expense (benefit)

7,878

(4,190)

9,498

6,313

7,942

3,688

15,666 Net income (loss)

$ 22,595

$ (8,898)

$ 27,601

$ 18,510

$ 23,985

$ 13,697

$ 48,149 Earnings (loss) per common share:



























Basic

$ 1.54

$ (0.61)

$ 1.88

$ 1.33

$ 1.79

$ 0.93

$ 3.56 Diluted

$ 1.51

$ (0.61)

$ 1.83

$ 1.29

$ 1.73

$ 0.91

$ 3.43 Common shares outstanding:



























Basic weighted average

14,711

14,694

14,685

13,890

13,402

14,703

13,525 Diluted weighted average

14,960

14,694

15,110

14,310

13,852

15,011

14,035

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.



























Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (In thousands, except share & per

share data)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022 Selected Average Balances:



























Loans

$ 6,237,757

$ 6,201,780

$ 6,087,146

$ 5,391,258

$ 4,838,535

$ 6,219,868

$ 4,764,073 Investment securities

1,068,144

1,508,535

1,701,531

1,625,453

1,573,027

1,287,123

1,574,319 Interest-earning assets

7,497,935

7,830,590

7,963,485

7,161,120

6,579,644

7,663,344

6,645,054 Cash and cash equivalents

203,883

127,726

179,381

167,550

217,553

166,015

392,043 Goodwill and other intangibles, net

399,080

401,212

403,243

363,211

337,289

400,140

337,988 Total assets

8,228,600

8,570,623

8,688,741

7,856,131

7,273,219

8,398,667

7,395,747 Deposits

6,941,037

7,060,262

7,222,415

6,643,247

6,188,044

7,000,320

6,289,729 Interest-bearing liabilities

5,212,285

5,391,107

5,262,278

4,730,209

4,425,450

5,301,202

4,553,968 Stockholders' equity (common)

967,142

970,108

954,970

890,205

837,975

968,617

849,582 Selected Ratios: (1)



























Book value per common share

$ 66.42

$ 65.44

$ 66.20

$ 63.96

$ 62.61

$ 66.42

$ 62.61 Tangible book value per common

share (2)

$ 39.37

$ 38.20

$ 38.81

$ 36.21

$ 37.49

$ 39.37

$ 37.49 Return on average assets

1.10 %

(0.42) %

1.26 %

0.93 %

1.32 %

0.33 %

1.31 % Return on average common equity

9.37

(3.72)

11.47

8.25

11.48

2.85

11.43 Return on average tangible common

equity (2)

15.95

(6.34)

19.85

13.93

19.21

4.86

18.98 Average equity to average assets

11.75

11.32

10.99

11.33

11.52

11.53

11.49 Stockholders' equity to assets

11.53

11.74

11.10

10.55

11.39

11.53

11.39 Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (2)

7.17

7.21

6.82

6.26

7.15

7.17

7.15 Net interest margin

3.14

2.91

3.39

3.48

3.34

3.02

3.29 Efficiency ratio

58.60

60.69

52.79

55.62

53.74

59.63

54.16 Effective tax rate

25.85

32.01

25.60

25.43

24.88

21.21

24.55 Selected Asset Quality

Information:



























Nonaccrual loans

$ 25,278

$ 38,895

$ 38,080

$ 38,326

$ 36,580

$ 25,278

$ 36,580 Other real estate owned - closed

branches

958

1,347

1,347

1,506

4,378

958

4,378 Other real estate owned

520

628

628

628

628

520

628 Nonperforming assets

$ 26,756

$ 40,870

$ 40,055

$ 40,460

$ 41,586

$ 26,756

$ 41,586 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 51

$ 167

$ 597

$ 216

$ (149)

$ 218

$ (83) Allowance for credit losses-loans to

loans

1.01 %

1.00 %

1.00 %

1.01 %

1.02 %

1.01 %

1.02 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans

(1)

0.01

0.01

0.04

0.02

(0.01)

0.01

0.00 Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.41

0.62

0.62

0.64

0.73

0.41

0.73 Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.32

0.50

0.46

0.45

0.56

0.32

0.56 Stock Repurchase Information:



























Common stock repurchased (dollars)

(3)

$ 1,519

$ —

$ 786

$ —

$ 6,277

$ 1,519

$ 60,697 Common stock repurchased (full

shares) (3)

26,853

—

10,000

—

67,949

26,853

661,662





(1) Income statement-related ratios for partial-year periods are annualized. (2) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a reconciliation of these financial measures. (3) Reflects common stock repurchased under board of director authorizations for the common stock repurchase program.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.



















Consolidated Loan & Deposit Metrics (Unaudited)











(In thousands)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022 Period End Loan Composition



















Commercial & industrial

$ 1,318,567

$ 1,330,052

$ 1,304,819

$ 1,268,252

$ 1,118,360 Owner-occupied commercial real estate ("CRE")

969,202

969,064

954,599

954,933

790,680 Agricultural

1,068,999

1,065,909

1,088,607

1,017,498

967,192 Commercial

3,356,768

3,365,025

3,348,025

3,240,683

2,876,232 CRE investment

1,108,692

1,146,388

1,149,949

1,132,951

818,562 Construction & land development

337,389

333,370

318,600

306,446

228,575 Commercial real estate

1,446,081

1,479,758

1,468,549

1,439,397

1,047,137 Commercial-based loans

4,802,849

4,844,783

4,816,574

4,680,080

3,923,369 Residential construction

108,095

134,782

114,392

101,286

69,423 Residential first mortgage

1,072,609

1,014,166

1,016,935

970,384

785,591 Residential junior mortgage

184,873

177,026

177,332

176,428

148,732 Residential real estate

1,365,577

1,325,974

1,308,659

1,248,098

1,003,746 Retail & other

54,350

52,975

55,266

56,259

51,539 Retail-based loans

1,419,927

1,378,949

1,363,925

1,304,357

1,055,285 Total loans

$ 6,222,776

$ 6,223,732

$ 6,180,499

$ 5,984,437

$ 4,978,654





















Period End Deposit Composition



















Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 2,059,939

$ 2,094,623

$ 2,361,816

$ 2,477,507

$ 2,045,732 Interest-bearing demand

1,030,919

1,138,415

1,279,850

1,242,961

1,230,822 Money market

1,835,523

1,886,879

1,707,619

1,769,444

1,411,688 Savings

821,803

865,824

931,417

939,832

858,160 Time

1,450,420

942,838

898,219

966,158

739,864 Total deposits

$ 7,198,604

$ 6,928,579

$ 7,178,921

$ 7,395,902

$ 6,286,266 Brokered transaction accounts

$ 173,107

$ 233,393

$ 252,829

$ 252,891

$ 265,240 Brokered time deposits

566,405

289,181

339,066

386,101

218,198 Total brokered deposits

$ 739,512

$ 522,574

$ 591,895

$ 638,992

$ 483,438 Customer transaction accounts

$ 5,575,077

$ 5,752,348

$ 6,027,873

$ 6,176,853

$ 5,281,162 Customer time deposits

884,015

653,657

559,153

580,057

521,666 Total customer deposits (core)

$ 6,459,092

$ 6,406,005

$ 6,587,026

$ 6,756,910

$ 5,802,828

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.





















Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)

































































For the Three Months Ended





June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022





Average





Average

Average





Average

Average





Average

(In thousands)

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

ASSETS





































Total loans (1) (2)

$ 6,237,757

$ 84,132

5.35 %

$ 6,201,780

$ 79,186

5.11 %

$ 4,838,535

$ 52,984

4.34 %

Investment securities (2)

1,068,144

6,094

2.28 %

1,508,535

7,246

1.93 %

1,573,027

6,126

1.56 %

Other interest-earning assets

192,034

2,357

4.87 %

120,275

1,536

5.11 %

168,082

790

1.87 %

Total interest-earning assets

7,497,935

$ 92,583

4.90 %

7,830,590

$ 87,968

4.49 %

6,579,644

$ 59,900

3.61 %

Other assets, net

730,665









740,033









693,575









Total assets

$ 8,228,600









$ 8,570,623









$ 7,273,219









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Interest-bearing core deposits

$ 4,278,502

$ 22,728

2.13 %

$ 4,325,340

$ 19,587

1.84 %

$ 3,787,103

$ 1,857

0.20 %

Brokered deposits

640,643

6,612

4.14 %

566,282

5,350

3.83 %

423,372

553

0.52 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

4,919,145

29,340

2.39 %

4,891,622

24,937

2.07 %

4,210,475

2,410

0.23 %

Wholesale funding

293,140

3,678

4.96 %

499,485

5,718

4.58 %

214,975

2,032

3.77 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,212,285

$ 33,018

2.54 %

5,391,107

$ 30,655

2.30 %

4,425,450

$ 4,442

0.40 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

2,021,892









2,168,640









1,977,569









Other liabilities

27,281









40,768









32,225









Stockholders' equity

967,142









970,108









837,975









Total liabilities and stockholders'

equity

$ 8,228,600









$ 8,570,623









$ 7,273,219









Net interest income and rate spread





$ 59,565

2.36 %





$ 57,313

2.19 %





$ 55,458

3.21 %

Net interest margin









3.14 %









2.91 %









3.34 %

Loan purchase accounting accretion (3)





$ 1,636

0.10 %





$ 1,636

0.11 %





$ 987

0.08 %













































For the Six Months Ended

















June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

















Average





Average

Average





Average













(In thousands)

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate













ASSETS





































Total loans (1) (2)

$ 6,219,868

$ 163,318

5.23 %

$ 4,764,073

$ 104,318

4.36 %













Investment securities (2)

1,287,123

13,340

2.07 %

1,574,319

12,284

1.56 %













Other interest-earning assets

156,353

3,893

4.96 %

306,662

1,607

1.05 %













Total interest-earning assets

7,663,344

$ 180,551

4.69 %

6,645,054

$ 118,209

3.54 %













Other assets, net

735,323









750,693





















Total assets

$ 8,398,667









$ 7,395,747





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Interest-bearing core deposits

$ 4,301,792

$ 42,315

1.98 %

$ 3,897,885

$ 3,494

0.18 %













Brokered deposits

603,668

11,962

4.00 %

441,316

1,108

0.51 %













Total interest-bearing deposits

4,905,460

54,277

2.23 %

4,339,201

4,602

0.21 %













Wholesale funding

395,742

9,396

4.72 %

214,767

3,963

3.69 %













Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,301,202

$ 63,673

2.42 %

4,553,968

$ 8,565

0.38 %













Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

2,094,860









1,950,528





















Other liabilities

33,988









41,669





















Stockholders' equity

968,617









849,582





















Total liabilities and stockholders'

equity

$ 8,398,667









$ 7,395,747





















Net interest income and rate spread





$ 116,878

2.27 %





$ 109,644

3.16 %













Net interest margin









3.02 %









3.29 %













Loan purchase accounting accretion (3)





$ 3,272

0.10 %





$ 1,561

0.07 %



















(1) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and tax-exempt investment securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%, and adjusted for the disallowance of interest expense. (3) Loan purchase accounting accretion included in Total loans above, and the related impact to net interest margin.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.



























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)























At or for the Three Months Ended

At or for the Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022 Adjusted net income (loss)

reconciliation: (1)



























Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ 22,595

$ (8,898)

$ 27,601

$ 18,510

$ 23,985

$ 13,697

$ 48,149 Adjustments:



























Provision expense (2)

—

2,340

—

8,000

—

2,340

— Assets (gains) losses, net

318

38,468

(260)

46

(1,603)

38,786

(2,916) Merger-related expense

26

163

492

519

555

189

653 Adjustments subtotal

344

40,971

232

8,565

(1,048)

41,315

(2,263) Tax on Adjustments (25%)

86

10,243

58

2,141

(262)

10,329

(566) Adjustments, net of tax

258

30,728

174

6,424

(786)

30,986

(1,697) Core banking operations / Adjusted

net income (Non-GAAP)

$ 22,853

$ 21,830

$ 27,775

$ 24,934

$ 23,199

$ 44,683

$ 46,452 Diluted earnings (loss) per common

share:



























Diluted earnings (loss) per common

share (GAAP)

$ 1.51

$ (0.61)

$ 1.83

$ 1.29

$ 1.73

$ 0.91

$ 3.43 Adjusted Diluted earnings per

common share (Non-GAAP)

$ 1.53

$ 1.45

$ 1.84

$ 1.74

$ 1.67

$ 2.98

$ 3.31 Tangible assets: (3)



























Total assets

$ 8,482,628

$ 8,192,354

$ 8,763,969

$ 8,895,916

$ 7,370,252







Goodwill and other intangibles, net

398,194

400,277

402,438

407,117

336,721







Tangible assets

$ 8,084,434

$ 7,792,077

$ 8,361,531

$ 8,488,799

$ 7,033,531







Tangible common equity: (3)



























Stockholders' equity (common)

$ 977,638

$ 961,792

$ 972,529

$ 938,463

$ 839,387







Goodwill and other intangibles, net

398,194

400,277

402,438

407,117

336,721







Tangible common equity

$ 579,444

$ 561,515

$ 570,091

$ 531,346

$ 502,666







Tangible average common equity:

(3)



























Average stockholders' equity

(common)

$ 967,142

$ 970,108

$ 954,970

$ 890,205

$ 837,975

$ 968,617

$ 849,582 Average goodwill and other

intangibles, net

399,080

401,212

403,243

363,211

337,289

400,140

337,988 Average tangible common equity

$ 568,062

$ 568,896

$ 551,727

$ 526,994

$ 500,686

$ 568,477

$ 511,594



Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding. (1) The adjusted net income or core banking operations measure and related reconciliation provide information useful to investors in understanding the operating performance and trends of Nicolet and also to aid investors in the comparison of Nicolet's financial performance to the financial performance of peer banks. (2) Provision expense for 2023 is attributable to the expected loss on our investment in Signature Bank sub debt, and the provision expense for 2022 is attributable to the Day 2 allowance from the acquisition of Charter Bankshares, Inc. (3) The ratios of tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, and tangible common equity to tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles, net. These financial ratios have been included as they are considered to be critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.

