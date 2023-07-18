Halo Labs Unveils Aura+ Subscription Program for Convenient and Affordable Particle Analysis

BURLINGAME, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Labs, a pioneer in life science instrumentation, announced the launch of its new Aura®+ Subscription Program. This game-changing offering allows researchers to leverage the power of its cutting-edge particle analysis technology without the burden of full up-front capital equipment costs.

(PRNewsfoto/Halo Labs) (PRNewswire)

Halo Labs Aura®+ Subscription Program allows researchers to leverage the power of its particle analysis technology.

Aura+ is an all-in-one drug product quality tool that ensures the safety, stability, and efficacy of protein, cell, and gene therapies. Using Backgrounded Membrane Imaging (BMI) and Fluorescence Membrane Microscopy (FMM) technologies, Aura+ brings particle characterization to earlier stages of therapeutic development with just 5 µl of sample.

And now, with the Aura®+ Subscription Program, early-stage biotech researchers gain easier access to this critical tool that enables them to make informed developmental and formulation decisions at earlier stages of therapeutic development, ensuring breakthrough discoveries without compromising their budget or timeline.

"Our mission is to empower researchers with innovative tools that accelerate scientific breakthroughs," said Rick Gordon, CEO at Halo Labs. "We understand that small biotech companies often cannot afford capital equipment purchases in the current climate and are forced to outsource or postpone critical work. With the Aura+ Subscription Program, we are responding to our customers' needs and removing barriers to accessing cutting-edge particle analysis technology that can keep their development programs moving forward."

The Aura+ subscription program includes an instrument, consumables, service, installation, training, and applications support for a flat monthly fee. This program is initially available in North America and Europe.

About Halo Labs

Halo Labs in Burlingame, CA, is a venture-backed scientific instrumentation and consumable company that commercializes high throughput biopharmaceutical formulation, stability, and product quality control tools for aggregate and subvisible particle analysis using state-of-the-art custom optics and image processing techniques. Biopharmaceutical companies around the globe depend on Halo Labs for unprecedented insights into their drug products. For more information, visit www.halolabs.com.

Contact

Halo Labs

Steven Le

Director of Marketing

info@halolabs.com

Aura is a registered trademark of Halo Labs in the United States. All rights reserved.

The Aura+ subscription program includes an instrument, consumables, service, installation, training, and applications support for a flat monthly fee. This program is initially available in North America and Europe. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Halo Labs