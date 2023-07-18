FINN Partners Expands Purpose and Social Impact Practice into Israeli Market

FINN Partners' Israel Office to Play Key Communications Role in Export of Start-up Nation's Growing Environmental Innovation

Nicole Grubner Named Lead of FINN Israel's Environmental Innovation Group

JERUSALEM, Israel, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN Partners, a leading global integrated marketing and communications agency, today announced that its Israel office has launched an Environmental Innovation group as an extension of the global 'Purpose and Social Impact' practice. FINN Israel will play a key communications role on behalf of Israeli companies in the environmental innovation sector – companies developing solutions to improve the sustainability of life on Earth.

From left: Gil Bashe, FINN Chair, Global Health and Purpose, Nicole Grubner, Partner and FINN’s Israel Environmental Innovation Group Lead, and Goel Jasper, Managing Partner, FINN Israel (PRNewswire)

FINN Partners' Israel Office to Play Key Role in Start-up Nation's Growing Environmental Innovation

"FINN Partners is unique in being the only major global marketing and communications agency with a flagship innovation communications hub in Israel," said Goel Jasper, managing partner, FINN Israel, and Global Digital Health Innovation Group Lead. "FINN's Israel team stands alone in that it can draw upon expertise from across the worldwide FINN network to elevate Israel's burgeoning environmental innovation sector through communications campaigns with global reach and impact."

Israel's environmental innovation ecosystem is rapidly expanding. According to Start-Up Nation Central, there are more than 850 companies in this space, developing solutions for clean energy, food and agricultural systems, industry, mobility, nature and carbon, water, and construction. According to Israel's climate tech industry group, PLANETech, investments in Israeli climate tech companies between 2018 – H1 2022 totaled $6.67 billion.

"Israel is poised to be a leader in the environmental innovation sector," said Gil Bashe, Chair Global Health and Purpose for FINN Partners. "This is made possible by the nation being a bio-convergence point, in which innovation in biotech, engineering, and digital technology come together in one community; a government whose policies are highly relevant to and supportive of innovation in the category; and the rise of investment incubators that foster creativity and leadership in climate change and environmental technologies. In this way, Israel is leading in transformative solutions and contributing to a more sustainable future."

Nicole Grubner, Partner at FINN Partners, will lead the Israel team's Environmental Innovation group. Named "PR Guru" in the 2019 PM360 ELITE Awards as a rising communications leader, Grubner has a decade of experience working with Israeli clients. She will spearhead strategic communications programs for Israeli companies making an impact within the environmental innovation sphere.

"Our goal is to effectively communicate Israel's groundbreaking, market-ready offerings in the environmental innovation sector, accelerate their growth, and foster meaningful connections with key stakeholders worldwide," said Grubner. "With more than 100 Israeli companies attending this year's COP28 in Dubai, we are witnessing Israel's expanding role in implementing solutions for both climate change mitigation and planetary adaptation to the impacts of our changing climate. Implementation begins with creating awareness that these solutions exist today."

The FINN Partners Purpose and Social Impact Practice includes over 100 professionals across 33 offices. This includes ESG sector experts with decades of experience in environmental regulation, sustainability, innovation, and global development.

"FINN Partners has been an invaluable partner to UBQ Materials, providing outstanding support throughout our journey from a startup to a global leader in sustainable materials innovation," said Liat Arad, VP of Marketing for UBQ Materials. "Their expertise, dedication, and strategic guidance have been instrumental in amplifying our message and establishing us as a driving force for positive change in decarbonizing the materials sector and advancing a circular economy."

Underscoring its commitment to the Israeli environmental innovation ecosystem, on Thursday, July 20, FINN Partners will co-host an event with mHealth Israel, 2024 EcoHealth and ClimateTech Investment Outlook. Speakers will represent academia, investment, and government. Gil Bashe will offer opening remarks on the investment and regulatory landscape for environmental innovations.

About FINN Partners

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has grown from about $24 million in fees to almost $200 million in fees during the past 10 years, becoming one of the fastest-growing independent public relations agencies in the world and recognized as a PRovoke Media 2022 Agency of the Year. The full-service marketing and communications company's record-setting pace results from organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 1,400 professionals across 33 offices, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top-tier agencies worldwide through its membership in the global network PROI.

Headquartered in New York, FINN has offices in: Atlanta, Bangalore, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, Delhi, Denver, Detroit, Dublin, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Guam, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Jerusalem, Kuala Lumpur, London, Los Angeles, Manila, Mumbai, Munich, Nashville, Orange County, Paris, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Vancouver and Washington D.C.

Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

Contacts

Celia Jones – FINN Partners

celia.jones@finnpartners.com

773.885.9781

Gil Bashe – FINN Purpose and Social Impact Practice

gil.bashe@finnpartners.com

732.371.0922

Nicole Grubner – FINN Partners Israel

Partner, Environmental Innovation

nicole.grubner@finnpartners.com

929-588-2011

FINN Partners (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FINN Partners