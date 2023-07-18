Authority Brands Sees Continued Success with Innovation, Franchise Openings, and New Deals in Second Quarter of 2023

Leading Home Service Franchise Group on Track to Have a Grand Slam Year in Development Signing 44 New Franchise Agreements and Expanding Across 76 Territories

COLUMBIA, Md., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authority Brands announced today continued success at the halfway mark of 2023 with another strong quarter that saw the franchise group sign a total of 44 new deals and 76 new territories across their portfolio of 15 home service brands. This resilient second quarter followed a record-breaking first quarter wherein the franchise leader sold more than 70 territories and achieved a six percent increase in system-wide revenue. Year-to-date, the franchise group has completed 89 new deals and grown across 149 territories with plans for continued expansion through the end of 2023.

"With our continued success and ongoing commitment to each of our home service brands, our team is proud of the accomplishments we have achieved so far in 2023. From our corporate and sales team to our franchise owners out in the field, Authority Brands is a results-driven company that strives for excellence and being the best in the business," said Jordan Wilson, Senior Vice President of Franchise Development at Authority Brands. "We are humbled and motivated by the milestones we have fulfilled thus far and look forward to seeing what the next half of the year holds as we identify new means of expansion and opportunities to support our incredible family of franchise owners."

Second quarter highlights from companies within the Authority Brands portfolio include:

In addition to new signings and growing sales, franchisors in the Authority Brands portfolio continue to innovate with new business tactics to enhance the customer and franchise owner experience. Earlier in the quarter, DoodyCalls launched a new CRM software system that allows franchise owners to fully track their customer's personal service journeys. Additionally, these home service brands continue to engage in strategic partnerships to differentiate themselves from others in the industry, like America's Swimming Pool Company who partnered with Heritage Pool Supply to give franchise owners a competitive edge to streamline product and supply purchasing.

Combined, the Authority Brands franchise brands operate more than 2,000 locations with an expansive network of more than 1,000 franchise owners. All franchisors within the Authority Brands portfolio are looking to expand with qualified franchisees across the United States. To learn more about franchising opportunities within the Authority Brands portfolio, please visit: https://www.authoritybrands.com/franchising/.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 15 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

Contact:

Sarah Guffey

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

sguffey@fish-consulting.com

Authority Brands (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Authority Brands, LLC