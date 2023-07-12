Hormel Foods Appoints Lynn Egner Vice President of Retail Sales - West

AUSTIN, Minn., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced the appointment of Lynn Egner as vice president of Retail sales - West. Egner will be responsible for the company's retail sales strategy and execution with the company's customers in the Western Region of the United States. Egner replaces Natosha Walsh, who was recently named vice president of marketing for Convenient Meals and Proteins in the company's Retail business.

"Lynn has been instrumental in building valuable relationships with our customer partners across the Retail sales organization," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. "Lynn is a proven people leader who will continue to build a team that brings a strategic, dynamic and analytical approach to the marketplace with our portfolio of leading brands."

"With her considerable sales experience and focus on customer-centric relationships, Lynn brings exceptional leadership to this position," said PJ Connor, group vice president of Retail sales. "I look forward to the important role she will play in the continued strategic growth of our Retail sales organization."

Egner joined Hormel Foods in 1997 in the Foodservice sales organization and was quickly promoted to positions of increasing authority and reach, including at the national level. In 2014, she was promoted to director of distributor trade development for Foodservice and was named director of sales for Hormel Foods Deli Solutions in 2018. She assumed her current role of assistant vice president of Retail sales – West in 2022.

Egner graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor's degree in business. She is active in the community and in industry organizations.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com and csr.hormelfoods.com.

