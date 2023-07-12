Allegiant Allways Rewards Members Earn Exclusive Perk: Presale Access to Live Nation Concert Tickets

Members will have the chance to purchase tickets to see artists including 50 Cent, Neon Trees, Lil Durk, Pepe Aguilar, Pentatonix, Dierks Bentley, Adekunle Gold, Queens of the Stone Age, and many more.

LAS VEGAS, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced limited-time presale access to Live Nation's Summer's Live promotion, offering fans the opportunity to purchase 4 tickets for $80 all-in to more than 2,500 shows across North America this year.

Summer's Live features live events across a range of venue sizes including clubs, theaters, amphitheaters and select arenas. Allegiant – the "Official Airline of Live Nation" – is here to help fans as a one-stop shop for all their travel needs, as many of Allegiant's passengers report specifically traveling for live music concerts or festivals.

The limited-time ticket offer includes access to shows across a variety of genres, including: Hip-Hop, Country, Latin, R&B, Afrobeats, Pop, Rock, and more. Summer's Live artists include 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low, Dermot Kennedy, Lil Yachty, Jelly Roll, Rema, Rina Sawayama, Marca MP, Sam Smith, Queens of the Stone Age, and many more.

You must be an Allways Rewards® member to be eligible for Allegiant Air's presale. Joining is free, and members must RSVP in advance following the instructions below.

How to Access Allegiant Air Presale: On Tuesday, July 18, Allegiant Air Allways members will have access to the Summer's Live 4 for $80 all-in offer before the general public. Allegiant Air Allways members must register for a unique Presale code between Wednesday, July 12 at 10 AM ET and Sunday, July 16 at 10 PM ET at https://www.allegiantair.com/deals/slrsvp. New members are eligible to RSVP, and can learn how to enroll and RSVP to the presale through the link above. All registered and verified Allegiant Air Allways members will be emailed a presale code and link the morning of the presale, Tuesday, July 18. Upon clicking the link, members can view shows that have 4 for $80 all in tickets listed as "Allegiant Summer's Live 4 Pack Presale." Once members select an event, they can unlock the presale offer using their unique code, and add tickets to cart for checkout. The presale will run from 10:00 AM ET until 11:59 PM local.

*Note: Each presale code is applicable for purchasing up to two 4-packs of $80 all-in tickets.

While other airlines focus their attention on rewarding the business traveler, Allegiant is the first airline to introduce a rewards program designed specifically for the leisure traveler. Allways Rewards® offers customers the opportunity to earn 1 point for every $1 spent with Allegiant, and they can redeem rewards whenever and however they want at www.Allegiant.com. Members also earn 2 points per $1 spent on itineraries over $500.

For even more flexibility, there are no blackout dates. As an added bonus, members also get access to special members-only benefits like exclusive discounts, promotions, and offers through Allegiant partners like Live Nation and Allegiant Stadium.

Allegiant – Together We FlyTM

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

