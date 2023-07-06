YOTEL Boston Launches New Dining Concept with Vela Seaport

Boston Seaport's Newest Culinary Experience Takes Guests on an Adventure Around the Globe

BOSTON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vela Seaport , named for the constellation in the shape of a ship's sail, has fittingly docked in Boston's Seaport. The newest neighborhood restaurant takes diners on a culinary journey across the world from the comfort of their table by the sea.

The newly renovated ground-floor restaurant tucked in YOTEL Boston features expansive windows pointing towards the sea with soothing wind-like floor-to-ceiling curtains. Once seated, Executive Chef Guara Pimenta will take guests' palates on an unforgettable culinary adventure that explores cultures and global cuisines. Seasoned restaurateur and YOTEL Boston's Director of Food & Beverage, Jayson Goldstein will oversee all food and beverage operations for the hotel's newest addition as well as its popular Deck 12 rooftop.

The culinary experience begins with mouthwatering appetizers like Yellowtail Crudo, Oysters, Beef Tartare, Harvest Pizza and Corn & Saffron Gazpacho. Savory entrees include seafood favorites such as Cod, Pan Seared Scallops and Fried Red Snapper while also featuring classic dishes like Magret Duck Breast, Berkshire Pork Porterhouse, Crispy 50 Layers Lasagna and a meatless option. To complete this culinary journey, key lime pie, sticky toffee, gluten-free chocolate mousse cake and locally-made sorbet can be selected as desserts. To complement the worldly menu, guests can choose from specialty cocktails and a full list of hand-picked wines and beers.

Pimenta, the accomplished culinary expert, brings his signature and highly-coveted American burger while presenting new bold seafood-forward dishes that feature seasonings collected from around the world. He goes on to reimagine simple plates like a donut topped with smoked salmon and caviar. Throughout his two-decades-long career, Pimenta has held Executive Chef positions at multiple Massachusetts restaurants including Ambrosia on Huntington, Les Zygomates and Blue Ox Restaurant.

"Cooking has become more than a passion of mine, but also a lifestyle, and to be able to share an extension of my work is always exciting," said Guara Pimenta, Executive Chef at Vela Seaport. "We have a brand new, eclectic menu for all different types of palates to impress each and every one of our guests."

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be bringing a new, elevated dining experience to the Seaport area and Boston as a whole," said Trish Berry, General Manager of YOTEL Boston. "It's been a nearly two-year-long journey, and we're over the moon to finally get to share it with our local community."

Following every guest's dining experience, they are welcome to visit the restaurant's sister outlet, rooftop bar, Deck 12 , for a breathtaking view and a separate menu of food and beverages.

Vela Seaport is located at 65 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA 02210. Breakfast from 6:30 am - 1:00 pm on weekdays and 7:00 am - 11:00 am on weekends. Lunch is served seven days a week between 10:00 am - 3:00 pm. Dinner is offered from 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm (bar closes at 10:30 pm) from Tuesday - Thursday and from 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm (bar closes at 11:00 pm) from Friday to Saturday, no dinner service on Mondays and Sundays but the bar is open all day until 10:30 pm. To stay up-to-date, follow along on social at @velaseaport or visit www.velaseaport.com to make a reservation.

About YOTEL

YOTEL challenges the status quo by appealing to those who find traditional hotels uninspiring, looking for a unique experience, not just a great sleep. It delivers an authentic experience through awesome people, smart design, and the creative use of technology. Inspired by the luxury of first-class travel and uncompromisingly designed around guests, YOTEL offers extraordinary value and a sense of community in sought-after locations.

The global hospitality brand is based in London with regional offices in the US and Asia, and has a portfolio of three brands: YOTEL, YOTELPAD and YOTELAIR. The company operates fourteen city centre hotels in New York, Boston, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Miami, Singapore, Edinburgh, London (2), Amsterdam, Porto, Glasgow, Manchester and Park City, and six airport hotels in London Gatwick, Amsterdam Schiphol, Paris, Charles de Gaulle, Istanbul Airport (2), and Singapore Changi.

Media Contact:

Troi Barnes, Supervisor PR & Multicultural Business Lead

Allen & Gerritsen

tbarnes@a-g.com

856-562-8754

