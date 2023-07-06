Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires The Andersen Group

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Chantilly, Virginia-based The Andersen Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Andersen Group is a retail insurance agency serving non-profit trade associations, government contractors and engineering services companies in the greater Washington, D.C. area. Frank Andersen and his associates will operate under the direction of Bumpy Triche, head of Gallagher's Mid-South retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Frank and his team are highly respected, and their market expertise will enhance our capabilities in the region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome them to Gallagher."

