OPPORTUNITY INTERNATIONAL NAMES GREG NELSON CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Former Microsoft Executive Will Lead Development of Technological Innovations to Increase Financial Inclusion and Business Development Efforts in Developing Countries

CHICAGO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opportunity International announced today that Greg Nelson has joined the organization as the organization's next Chief Technology Officer.

"Greg's addition to our ranks at Opportunity marks an important next step in our strategy to end extreme poverty," said Atul Tandon, Opportunity's CEO. "The vast majority of people living on less than $2.15 a day have subsistence level livelihoods with little to no access to resources, skills and even the time to help build sustainable incomes. Greg's expertise and leadership will build technology solutions that can break down these barriers and provide our clients with what they need to build incomes and beat back poverty."

Prior to joining Opportunity Greg spent 26 years at Microsoft, based in Seattle, London and Paris. His final role was Vice President of Partner Ecosystem for Business Applications, helping Microsoft's developer community use tools and platforms to grow their businesses. His other roles spanned engineering, partner and business development, marketing and sales.

Greg will oversee Opportunity's Digital Innovation Group (DIG) which combines Opportunity's Digital Financial Services team and Product Innovation team to build solutions that enable Opportunity clients, working across the organization to develop new interventions that improve livelihoods and break the cycle of generational poverty.

"In my two years supporting Opportunity as board member, Opportunity has proven to be a leader in helping the poor build economic livelihoods, improve living conditions and send their children to school," said Greg Nelson. "I am excited to have this opportunity to working alongside some of the most effective experts in international development, and using technology to equip those experiencing extreme poverty with high-tech solutions that can transform lives."

Since 2021, Greg has served on Opportunity's board of directors as an active member of the Stewardship & Impact Committee, where is has led insight trips to Sub-Saharan Africa and helped develop the institution's first impact report.

Greg is a published author with a long history of supporting international development, teaching English in China and serving as a Rotary Scholar at the University of Cape Town. He earned his MBA at the Harvard School of Business and his Bachelor of Arts degree from Seattle Pacific University.

About Opportunity International

Opportunity International is a global non-profit that has been empowering people to work their way out of poverty for 52 years. Opportunity provides 18.7 million people with innovative financial resources, training, and support to grow their small businesses and send their children to school. Opportunity International released more than $2.6 billion in capital across 30 countries in 2022.

The organization's Digital Financial Services program focuses on human-centered design processes to best serve individuals experiencing extreme poverty. In 2022, the DFS program supported over 3.2 million digital transactions to our clients.

