MDA NAMES STEPHANIE MCDONALD CHIEF PEOPLE, CULTURE AND TRANSFORMATION OFFICER

BRAMPTON, ON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced that Stephanie McDonald has been appointed to the newly created role of Chief People, Culture and Transformation Officer.

Stephanie McDonald, Chief People, Culture and Transformation Officer at MDA (CNW Group/MDA Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

With a significant track record providing long-term strategic planning and value creation in publicly-traded companies, proven business acumen and demonstrated ability to execute, Ms. McDonald will have executive responsibility for MDA's people, culture and transformation agenda to enable the company's strategy and growth, and will report to MDA CEO, Mike Greenley.

"The pace of growth in the space market is accelerating and MDA is ideally positioned to continue to capitalize on that expansion," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA. "This is an exciting time that requires us to move fast and evolve quickly and Stephanie's proven executive leadership in enabling business transformation and growth in companies that are scaling will play an important role in helping to maximize MDA's opportunity."

A seasoned executive with a background in large multinationals going through transformation, Ms. McDonald most recently served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Ontex, a leading global manufacturer of personal hygiene products with over 9,000 employees and customers in more than 110 countries. Prior to Ontex, she served in a number of executive and leadership roles within international companies including Parkland Corporation and Holcim.

Ms. McDonald holds a Masters of Business Administration from Georgetown University and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Saskatchewan.

ABOUT MDA

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA (TSX:MDA) is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,700 employees across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars. For more information, visit mda.space.

