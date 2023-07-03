Yodaplus: Accelerating Indian Startup Boom with Groundbreaking Tech Enablement

Mumbai-based technology company Yodaplus is accelerating the expansion of the Indian startup landscape through strategic and innovative tech enablement

MUMBAI, India, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a comprehensive suite of services that help startups scale and thrive globally, Yodaplus is at the forefront of India's tech startup boom.

Vishrut Srivatava, MD, Yodaplus (right) in a fireside chat with Dr. Anand Swaroop(left) about the advancements of AI in Healthcare (PRNewsfoto/Yodaplus Technologies) (PRNewswire)

India is fast emerging as the Silicon Valley of Asia with its booming startup ecosystem fostering innovation, driving economic growth, and creating new-age job opportunities. Catalyzing this growth and making India a hotbed of innovation are companies like Yodaplus.

By providing comprehensive digital transformation services, Yodaplus offers startups the much-needed technological edge to survive, scale, and thrive in a competitive marketplace. The company assists startups from the ground up, from fundraising to scaling.

Catalyzing Startup Success

The Indian startup ecosystem has been growing exponentially over the last five years. The number of startups in India increased from 445 in 2016 to a staggering 86,713 in 2022, as per a report by the government of India.

Companies like Yodaplus are becoming the support structure for these budding startups that usually begin with lean resources. They provide the support and leverage needed to survive in a competitive market and reach their potential.

"A quote I heard many years ago really stuck with me as I positioned Yodaplus to be a startup accelerator - an idea is only as good as its execution. Many startups in India have the right idea and vision but struggle to acquire the resources needed for full-scale execution. We supplement their operational and technological needs so they can execute as boldly and successfully as they ideate," says founder Vishrut Srivastava.

Nutrify Today, a nutraceutical tech startup, is a fine example of how a technological pillar like Yodaplus can help a budding startup. Partnering with Yodaplus to build a robust digital platform, Nutrify Today raised seed funds of $500,000 from investor Dr Anand Swaroop. The platform now engages over 18,000 industry networks and aims to cross 450,000 by 2025.

TeamNest, an HR SaaS platform, is another such success story. Yodaplus's technical expertise was crucial in building the HRMS platform from scratch. Financial services firm InCred Capital recognized the platform's value, acquiring a 20% stake in TeamNest in a series A round and enabling it to expand its reach and enhance product offerings. Notably, Yodaplus's MD, Vishrut Srivastava, is an investor in the startup.

Yodaplus also played a pivotal role in the success of IsEqualTo, an inclusive learning platform. Yodaplus not only assisted IsEqualTo in raising angel investment but also helped gain recognition through mentions in PM Narendra Modi's esteemed Mann Ki Baat program.

These are a few of the many startups that reached their full potential because of the backing of a technological partner.

Yodaplus harnesses its experience and expertise to pave the way for startups to compete effectively in the digital age.

About Yodaplus

Yodaplus is a Mumbai-based IT services company that assists startups with the technical prowess needed to grow. Their client roster includes multilateral development banks, retail giants, blockchain companies, health tech startups, EdTech startups, and HRMS providers among others.

Although based in Mumbai, Yodaplus caters to a global clientele. With a strong foothold across India, Yodaplus is solidifying its presence in the US, UK, UAE and Singapore . MD Vishrut Srivastava brings a wealth of experience to the firm, his expertise instrumental in the growth and development of startups across various sectors.

For more information, visit yodaplus.com .

