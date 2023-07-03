Korea Craft and Design Foundation to promote Hansik with 'Korean Food Culture Box'

SEOUL, South Korea, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean Food Culture Boxes, created to promote traditional Korean cuisine, will be sent to Korean Cultural Centers in three cities this year - Ottawa, Canada; Abuja, Nigeria; and Jakarta, Indonesia – bringing the total to 12 cities in 10 countries that are part of the Hansik promotion project, according to the Korea Craft and Design Foundation, the project organizer.

Launched Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the KCDF in 2020, the Korean Food Culture Boxes have been designed to showcase Korean food culture and craftsmanship. In 2020, the boxes were sent to Korean Cultural Centers in Paris and London. The following year, Korean Cultural Centers in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, the Kazakh capital Astana and Tokyo received the boxes. In 2022, they were sent to Korean Cultural Centers in Stockholm, Osaka and Los Angeles.

In order to effectively introduce the value and excellence of Korean food culture to the world, the KCDF developed the Korean Food Culture Boxes, which contain Korean food trends, traditional Korean foods, handicrafts, and traditional lifestyle culture. The Korean Food Culture Boxes, which are used by Korean Cultural Centers in various countries, have been produced in the form of "Hansik-dorak" and "Korean Feast Series" to actively promote Korean food to the world.

The "Hansik-dorak" offers an engaging experience by presenting fascinating facts about Hansik cuisine through games and short-form video content. It also provides demonstrations on how to prepare basic Korean dishes and showcases the art of wrapping using "bojagi", the traditional Korean wrapping cloth. This exhibition specifically targets the MZ generation, who are well-acquainted with Hansik cuisine due to their exposure to K-dramas and films.

The "Korean Feast Series" comprises three distinct themes: the royal feast, the noble family feast and the daily feast. Featuring neatly arranged tables and trays used in both ceremonial and everyday settings, crafts such as "yugi", hand-forged bronzeware, "baekja", white porcelain, and "onggi", Korean earthenware are on display on traditional tables.

The Korean Cultural Centers where the Korean Food Culture Boxes will be distributed this year, plan to use the boxes to introduce and promote Korean food culture through exhibitions and various activities as part of the Korean Food Culture Box project.

"Korean Food Culture Box" is set up at the Korean Cultural Center in Osaka, Japan (KCDF) (PRNewswire)

