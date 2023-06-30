Mosquito Joe® Shares Vital Tips to Safeguard Against Mosquitoes as Malaria Cases Resurface in U.S.

Leading Pest Control Company Urges Mosquito Prevention Amidst New Malaria Cases

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosquito Joe®, a Neighborly® company, is urging homeowners to take immediate action against mosquitoes following the public health alert issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) earlier this week, confirming the presence of malaria cases in Florida and Texas. These cases are the first instances of the mosquito-borne disease in the country since 2003. As nationwide concerns arise from this news, Mosquito Joe is committed to educating the public about the factors contributing to malaria transmission, its symptoms, and how to protect themselves ahead of the Fourth of July festivities.

Malaria is a serious and potentially fatal disease that is transmitted through the bite of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. An infected person may show signs of symptoms that can range from fever, chills, and nausea to more severe complications if left untreated. Though extremely rare in the U.S., there are more than 240 million cases of malaria diagnosed each year, according to the CDC. The reasons that the disease is now emerging in the U.S. may be due to an increase in travel activity, along with the ongoing rise in global temperatures. The combination of these conditions allows the Anopheles mosquito to thrive.

"The recent confirmation of malaria in both Florida and Texas is concerning as locally transmitted cases of the disease haven't been seen in the U.S. for the past 20 years," said David Price, Associate Certified Entomologist for Mosquito Joe. "Mosquitoes can rapidly multiply and become a serious threat to public health. Preventing mosquito bites is the best way to avoid new cases of malaria. At Mosquito Joe, we are committed to taking an active role in educating the public on effective mosquito prevention techniques to safeguard our communities from diseases like malaria."

The Fourth of July weekend is approaching and many will be spending hours outdoors celebrating. Mosquito Joe provides the following tips to stay safe from these blood-sucking insects and the potential diseases they carry:

Use Mosquito Repellent: Apply an effective mosquito repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, or other EPA-approved ingredients when spending time outdoors. Don't forget to reapply as needed. Wear Protective Clothing: Mosquito activity peaks in the evening, so consider wearing long sleeves, pants, and socks when watching the fireworks to protect exposed skin. Opt for light-colored and loose-fitting clothing for comfort and better visibility. Maintain Your Yard & Pools: Fourth of July weekend brings plenty of pool parties and the cleaner the pool is, the more fun for everyone! Keep swimming pools clean, properly circulated and filtered throughout the holiday weekend. Use a pool cover when not in use to prevent mosquitoes. For the yard, regularly mow the lawn to avoid tall grass, a resting area for mosquitoes. Remove or empty containers like flowerpots, watering cans, and buckets that hold standing water, as they can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Use Outdoor Fans: Mosquitoes do not like excessive air movement, so setting up an outdoor fan around any picnics or gatherings can create a breeze that makes it difficult for them to fly and infest the area. Keep Doors & Windows Screened: Make sure that any open windows or doors are equipped with intact screens, free from holes or gaps, in order to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home. Call in the Professionals: If you're worried about a mosquito infestation ruining your holiday plans, consider hiring a professional pest control company, like Mosquito Joe, to eliminate the bugs from the yard.

Mosquito Joe is dedicated to helping homeowners protect themselves from the dangers of mosquitoes and the associated health risks. Franchise locations across the U.S. offer professional services that provide reliable and effective mosquito control solutions. Mosquito Joe's certified technicians are trained in the Mosquito Joe Pollinator Protection Management Program, which focuses on deep familiarity with each customer's property, professional application procedures, and the use of appropriate products. They are also trained and certified to meet state guidelines.

Last year, the brand was awarded the Silver Tier by the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program (PESP) for its work on emphasizing integrated pest management (IPM), education, pollinator protection, and stewardship of the environment.

