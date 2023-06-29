New Season Of The Greenhouse Podcast: People-First Is Now Live

Greenhouse CPO Donald Knight speaks with innovative leaders at Kickstarter, Uber, WPP and more, to discover how companies should prioritize their people

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new season of The Greenhouse Podcast: People-first is now available. Hosted by Greenhouse Chief People Officer Donald Knight, the 8-episode season celebrates diversity as the key to fostering creativity and improving business performance, as well as spurring innovation and creating positive social good.

The new podcast series features executives and people leaders from forward-thinking organizations like Kickstarter, Uber, WPP, SoundExchange, Artsy and others which prioritize their people and foster a culture of hiring. People-first companies understand that their employees are their most valuable asset, so they treat all their people practices – especially hiring – as strategic, rather than administrative, functions.

"We're celebrating the work of leaders dedicated to building a people-first culture in their companies. Listen to the interviews in this series to get practical, sustainable strategies you can use to start making your own company more people-first from some of the most forward-thinking business leaders." – Donald Knight, CPO at Greenhouse

It's vital companies pay attention to their culture, starting with hiring. A recent Greenhouse Candidate Interview and Employer Brand Report revealed:

When considering a role, the large majority of candidates (92%) believe a healthy, diverse and inclusive company culture is integral

Almost 9 in every 10 respondents mentioned the importance of interviewers highlighting a company's values and culture during the interview process

In this podcast season, Donald and guests dig into the most pressing business and workplace topics of the day. Tune in to hear:

How to build and sustain a culture of belonging

Inspiring stories of overcoming hiring and retention challenges

Ways to create effective feedback loops and improve transparency

Meaningful ways to support diverse and inclusive business practices

The Greenhouse Podcast: People-first guests include –

Lars Minns, CHRO at Mercedes-Benz, North America

Everette Taylor , CEO at Kickstarter

Elisa Colombani, Chief People Officer at Artsy

Kenysha Bartee , SVP, People & Culture at SoundExchange

Paul Saiedi, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Uber

Jennifer Remling, Global Chief People Officer at WPP

Robyn Tombacher, Global Chief People Operations Officer at WPP

Foram Sheth, Chief Coaching Officer at Ama La Vida

Chris Rainey, CEO & Co-founder at HR Leaders

Natasha Rainey, Founder & Host All Inclusive Podcast, All Inclusive Media

The Greenhouse Podcast: People-first series includes 8 podcast episodes released weekly through June 29, available everywhere podcasts are shared. Access the entire library of Greenhouse podcasts at greenhouse.io/podcast.

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the hiring operating system for people-first companies.

Our industry-leading software brings a structured hiring approach to any company's process, helping to promote more fair and equitable hiring practices and more data-driven decisions so companies can continuously get better at hiring.

We've helped over 7,000 companies turn talent into their competitive advantage, so they can hire for what's next. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power, Scout24 and The Knot Worldwide use Greenhouse for data and guidance on the behaviors and capabilities they need to improve their overall hiring performance as they move up the HiringMaturity™curve.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Fortune Best Workplaces (2019-2022), Inc. Magazine Best Workplace (2018 – 2022), Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation (2022).

