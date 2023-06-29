HiBid Breaks 2023 Record for Lots Sold in a Week, with Luxury Jewelry, Vintage Gas Station Signs Featured in Upcoming Auctions

OCALA, Fla., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid reports a record number of lots sold in a single week so far this year. The record 732,144 lots spread across 1,714 auctions held from June 19th through the 25th. The total sold exceeded $43.2 million in gross merchandise value and $78.1 million in total hammer value.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

Auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com feature designer jewelry, antique furniture, vintage coin-op machines, pedal cars, petrol pumps, and enamel signs. Noteworthy lots for sale include an original Blue Shell enamel sign, a MacRobertson's Freddo Frog, Tiffany and Co. bracelets, and a collection of oak furniture.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

June 19-25, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $45.5+ million

Total Hammer Value: $89.6+ million

Lots Sold Online: 732,144

Timed Auctions: 1,590

Live Auctions: 124

Bids Placed: 3.9+ million

Bidding Sessions: 4.5+ million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Magnificent Jewels and Luxury Auction

Auction Type: Live

Dates: June 5-July 15

Seller: Vandenbrook Galleries, LLC

View Auction Catalog

Antique Furniture and Collectibles Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: June 10-July 3

Seller: 2S Auctioneers Ltd.

View Auction Catalog

The Mark Ward Private Collection

Auction Type: Live

Dates: July 1-2

Seller: Burns and Co Auctions

View Auction Catalog

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started. Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex