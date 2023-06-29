Grenova Announces Appointment of Katherine Marrs as Chief Commercial Officer

RICHMOND, Va., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grenova, Inc., a Virginia-based designer, manufacturer, and distributor of instruments and associated consumables for the life sciences industry, today announced the appointment of Katherine Marrs as Chief Commercial Officer. Marrs joins the award-winning team at Grenova during a period of rapid growth and expansion as the lab industry seeks new ways to become sustainable while lowering costs.

"We are incredibly proud to call Katherine Marrs the newest member of the recently revamped and recharged Grenova team, which is on a bold mission to revolutionize life sciences, and other industries, with our award-winning sustainability technology," said Lane Major, President and Chief Executive Officer of Grenova. "Katherine's impressive track record speaks for itself. She is an experienced sales and high-powered growth leader with a demonstrated history of success and stellar reputation throughout multiple industries. Katherine represents the type of best-in-class talent, expertise, and creativity that Grenova is attracting as part of our efforts to reimagine how laboratories around the world can operate in a smart, sustainable, and profitable way for generations to come."

Marrs previously served as Chief Business Officer at Wild Hive, a strategy and communications firm, where she developed commercial strategy and implemented operational efficiencies to support a time of rapid, double-digit growth. Prior to joining Wild Hive, Marrs worked for 13 years at Stryker Corporation, one of the world's leading medical technology companies, first as a sales rep where she never missed a quota, then as a leader in the business. During her leadership career, she built five high-performing sales and sales leadership teams at four different businesses, built a new market for an acquisition, split a legacy sales force, launched a start-up business unit, won numerous awards, and was selected to serve as an advisor on multiple executive and leadership councils. Marrs managed through significant and constant change as Stryker grew from $7 billion to $17 billion. During her last two years at Stryker, Marrs was the U.S. Sales Leader for one of Stryker's 22 business units, leading a team of 200 sales professionals.

"The opportunity to join the growing team at Grenova fits perfectly into my aspiration to build and to scale something impactful and purposeful," said Marrs. "Previous to Grenova, I chose to become part of another fast-growing company, Wild Hive, where we tell the inspiring stories of our clients in the food and agriculture sector. It's with a similar mindset that I'm transitioning to Grenova. This team is innovating to bring practical solutions to make healthcare and life sciences more sustainable. The solution to most of the problems we face is innovation, and I'm proud to be a part of the solution at Grenova."

About Grenova

Founded in 2014, Grenova™ is an innovative company that is revolutionizing lab consumables through high-quality waste reduction solutions. Grenova's mission is to lower costs in the laboratory industry and reduce biohazard waste in the environment by delivering groundbreaking approaches in dealing with plastic consumables. Grenova's existing products include the TipNovus family of pipette tip-washing solutions for labs such as the Automated TipNovus (ATN) Package, a fully integrated tip-washing solution; the TipLumis family of HEPA-filtered, temperature-controlled, UV-sanitized tip storage solutions; GrenoClean, a proprietary and scientifically validated cleaning solution; and Purus by Grenova, a novel microwell plate cleaner. For more information, visit Grenova.com.

