Aurigo Software to Modernize Statewide Planning and Federal Funding for Hawaii DOT

AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software , the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for infrastructure and private owners, announced it has entered into a multiyear contract with the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) to streamline the state's transportation planning process. Hawaii's Statewide Transportation Plan encompasses the state's entire transportation infrastructure, ensuring that capital programs are comprehensive, integrated, and publicly accountable. Aurigo's flagship product suite, Masterworks, will help HDOT prioritize project requests, manage the use of state and federal funds, and keep track of program performance throughout delivery.

HDOT has the responsibility to plan, design, construct, operate, and maintain state facilities in all modes of transportation, including air, water, and land. The agency was formed shortly after Hawaii became a state in 1959 and is comprised of three modal divisions (airports, harbors, and highways) and a support services division. The DOT currently manages eleven commercial service airports, four general aviation airports, ten commercial harbors, and thousands of highway lane miles, all spread across the state's six major islands.

"Hawaii's unique geography and multimodal approach to transportation requires careful planning and selection of the right projects to meet their residents' infrastructure needs," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. "Our team is delighted to partner with the state to streamline how projects are evaluated and funded, leading to more reliable multiyear forecasts, and reduced financial risk for their statewide program. We're thrilled to contribute to their mission and support a safer, more connected future in Hawaii."

Aurigo's Masterworks will allow HDOT to create capital projects, prioritize them, and estimate their costs. Funding across different sources will be set up and tracked, providing the agency with a robust and flexible way to associate, update, and combine funds on projects when needed. The system will also automate the obligation and reimbursement process for federal funds, integrating with the Federal Highway Administration's Financial Management Information System (FMIS).

Additionally, the system will integrate with HDOT's existing technology stack, including design software provided by Autodesk, to create a comprehensive digital lifecycle management solution for the plan-build environment. Pre-configured application interfaces will allow HDOT to transfer data between different phases on a project, providing a single source of truth across the entire lifecycle.

According to the state's most recent transportation plan, HDOT intends to deliver capital improvements totaling over $1.4 billion in 2024 to Hawaii's highways, airports, and harbors. The highway system provides mobility for over 1.4 million Hawaii residents—including a civilian labor force of approximately 680,000 people—over 8 million visitors, and over 32 million tons of freight each year. Masterworks will allow state planners to conduct what-if analysis on proposed plans to help identify optimal project combinations based on available funding and strategic priority.

"Hawaii DOT is excited to implement Aurigo's Masterworks platform to support our strategic goals of improved safety, resiliency, and economic vitality," said Ed Sniffen, Director of the Hawaii Department of Transportation. "Modernizing our capital planning operations will speed up approval times and help deliver the infrastructure Hawaiians need now and in the future."

Hawaii joins several other states using Masterworks to modernize their capital programs, including Utah, Delaware, Massachusetts, and Iowa. The company has seen expanding interest in its capital planning capabilities as major public agencies take advantage of funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in November 2021.

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help them plan with confidence and build with quality. With more than $300 billion of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and the government with over 40,000 projects across North America.

