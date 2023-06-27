VECKTA Corporation Secures Major Investment to Revolutionize Onsite Energy Deployments for Businesses Globally

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VECKTA Corporation , the Energy Transition Platform, has closed another funding round led by Tech Square Ventures and a syndicate of new and existing investors, such as the leading climate fund Volo Earth, Worley, and Cove Fund . As part of the financing, Bill Nussey , Partner at Tech Square Ventures & Engage , author, and Freeing Energy podcast host, will join VECKTA's Board of Directors.

Bill Nussey, new VECKTA Board of Director's member, Partner at Tech Square Ventures & Engage, author, and Freeing Energy Podcast host. (PRNewswire)

"The world is on an unstoppable transition to clean, lower-cost, renewable energy," says Bill Nussey .

"The world is on an unstoppable transition to clean, lower-cost, renewable energy. While large-scale systems, like power plants & transmission, are an essential component of this transition, these projects can take years, sometimes a decade or longer, to get approved, built, and integrated with the grid," says Bill Nussey .

"Fortunately, VECKTA offers a parallel path forward that is far faster by helping businesses build their own, smaller scale 'onsite energy' systems like microgrids. These systems are more reliable, increasingly cheaper, and always cleaner. My partners and I are excited to work with VECKTA, as they help accelerate the world's shift to a clean energy future and become a global leader in this exciting new part of the energy ecosystem."

Energy is the lifeblood of businesses globally. As energy prices rise, reliability declines and carbon reduction commitments loom. Business leaders are looking for solutions. Yet the CDP reports that only 0.4% of companies have a credible energy transition plan. Why is this? In the past, business leaders did not know what is possible, where to begin, or who to turn to. That is until now.

VECKTA is a cloud-based platform and marketplace for onsite energy where commercial and industrial businesses can deploy resources with precision, slash wasted time to achieve desired goals, and have defensible confidence in the systems deployed.

VECKTA users can focus on the highest-value sites, determine optimal systems, and receive firm bids from the world's leading energy system suppliers all in weeks rather than months or years. VECKTA then monitors ongoing performance and makes real-time recommendations for successfully navigating ongoing and future energy transition strategy opportunities.

"Businesses globally are collectively leaving billions of dollars on the table! No more pushy and biased supplier pitches or budget-squeezing consulting scopes, and no more wasting time and money exploring options but never taking action - it's time to take control and set your business up for success. Our mission is to deploy more profitable and sustainable energy projects globally than any other company in the world. To do this we continue to surround ourselves with the best in the business and I could not be more excited about the opportunity to work with Bill and the TSV syndicate." adds VECKTA's Founder and CEO, Gareth Evans .

VECKTA is a cloud-based platform and marketplace for onsite energy that helps commercial and industrial businesses lower their energy costs, improve their reliability, and reduce their carbon emissions. Users input their buildings and facilities to quickly rank efficiency, solar, storage and more complex microgrid options by price, resilience and emissions for a single site or entire portfolio. It then configures the optimal system(s) and solicits bids from the company's marketplace of thousands of providers. Finally, VECKTA monitors ongoing performance against project design goals. With VECKTA, businesses can achieve their energy goals and energy transformation objectives with confidence, for more sustainable and profitable outcomes quickly, efficiently and powered by the leading technology platform. VECKTA allows business leaders to focus on running their operations, knowing that their energy strategy is being optimized, creating a win for the business, a new customer for suppliers, and a thriving society. VECKTA is revolutionizing the onsite energy and microgrid industry and creating win-win outcomes for all. Watch the video to learn how VECKTA can work for you.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VECKTA