Raising Cane's Marks Big Apple Debut with Global Flagship in Times Square

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raising Cane's, one of the nation's fastest-growing Restaurant chains, is bringing its iconic Cane's Sauce and craveable Chicken Finger meals to New Yorkers and tourists alike beginning tomorrow with its Global Flagship in Times Square. Boasting 8,000+ square feet and a roster of more than 165 Crewmembers, the Global Flagship will be home to one-of-a-kind Cane's merch, a custom mural painted live by New York-based artist Timothy Goodman, captivating seasonal window displays, custom design elements, and many nods to its namesake and mascot, the beloved yellow lab Cane.

Located at 1501 Broadway in the historic Paramount Building, Customers will immediately be transported to a "Chicken Finger state of mind" upon entering the Restaurant. Complete with a statue of Cane's current mascot, Cane III, donning a Lady Liberty look and larger-than-life replicas of the brand's famous Cane's sauce, Chicken Fingers and Cane's toast, the Restaurant is just as satisfying on the eyes as it is on the stomach. The brand's iconic disco ball decor – found in each Restaurant and inspired by the original Restaurant "The Mothership" – is adorned in crystals from an NYC-based design studio as a sparkly homage to the New Year's Eve ball that drops in Times Square. Ordering kiosks are also located throughout the Restaurant to help meet the demands of busy tourists and on-the-go commuters.

Situated in the heart of Times Square, Cane's is the latest to join a suite of fellow iconic brands nestled along one of the most famous and popular travel destinations in the world, receiving nearly 300,000 passersby per day. Come New Year's Eve, more than a million people will gather just steps away from the front doors of the Restaurant. For a brand with its sights set on becoming a top 10 US restaurant brand, the move to the "crossroads of the world" makes perfect sense.

"The Times Square Global Flagship marks a monumental moment for our brand," said Raising Cane's Founder Todd Graves. "Not only is this our first within New York City, but it provides yet another opportunity to serve our craveable Chicken Finger meals to those who love us and those who have yet to try. I founded this brand almost 27 years ago, and since then we have opened many Restaurants. I am personally excited for all that is to come in New York and across the world for Cane's."

Now surpassing more than 740 Restaurants across 36 states, the Middle East and Guam, Raising Cane's has remained true to its Baton Rouge roots where the brand was founded in 1996 by Graves. What began as a passion project located at the North Gates of Louisiana State University has grown into an international brand with staying power and an incredibly loyal following of Caniacs. Cane's is a focused concept, based on ONE LOVE® - craveable Chicken Finger meals - complete with crispy crinkle-cut fries, homemade Cane's sauce, Cane's toast and coleslaw, all rounded out with Customers' choice of beverage including fresh-squeezed lemonade or fresh-brewed tea served over Cane's signature crushed ice.

Caniacs near and far are also invited to join Cane's in celebrating its Global Flagship in Times Square. 20 lucky Customers will win free Cane's for a year with the first 200 people in line to receive an exclusive, custom hat. Registration for the drawing will be held from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. ET and the official drawing for free Cane's for a year and hats will happen at 9:50 a.m. ET.

The Times Square location is nestled at Broadway and 44th Street and will serve Customers during its standard operating hours of 9:00 to 1:00 a.m. ET daily with an additional hour of service from 1:00 to 2:00 a.m. ET for orders placed at the walk-up window for carryout only. During the standard operating hours of 9:00 to 1:00 a.m. ET, Customers can place an order in dine-in, carryout, online or through a kiosk. Stay in the know on all things Raising Cane's by following @RaisingCanes on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Raising Cane's is one of the fastest growing restaurant chains, with over 740 Restaurants in 36 states, the Middle East and Guam, and plans to open 100 Restaurants across several new markets in 2023. The company recently announced plans to be one of the top 10 restaurant brands in the United States and is known for its ONE LOVE® – craveable Chicken Finger meals – which includes the iconic "Cane's Sauce" – named the #1 most craveable sauce in the restaurant industry and most craveable chicken. For more information visit raisingcanes.com.

