AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2023 Earnings July 26

Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

DALLAS, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We will release our second-quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, July 26. Earnings release and related materials will be available at AT&T Investor Relations.

AT&T* (NYSE: T) will release its second-quarter 2023 results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The company's earnings release and related materials will be available at AT&T Investor Relations.

At 8:30 a.m. ET the same day, AT&T will host a conference call to discuss the results. A live webcast of the call will be available at AT&T Investor Relations, and the webcast replay and transcript will be available following the call.

