Popilush Introduces Latest Dress Collection, Establishing Its Position as a Trailblazer in the Shapewear Industry

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Popilush, the esteemed fashion brand renowned for its stylish and comfortable shapewear, proudly presents two exceptional products that solidify its position as a leading brand in the shapewear industry. With their unwavering commitment to body positivity and comfortable confidence, Popilush continues its remarkable movement in the space with the Built-In Shapewear Slip V-Neck Split Midi Dress and the Built-in Shapewear Sexy Lace Slip Split Maxi Dress, offering women unparalleled style, comfort, and confidence.

Popilush Built-In Shapewear Sexy Lace Slip Split Maxi Dress (PRNewswire)

With the brand's unique approach to combining quality products with the latest fashion trends, Popilush once again showcases its expertise through the Built-In Shapewear Slip V-Neck Split Midi Dress by incorporating the latest trend of pleat elements. By strategically placing pleats in the dress' hem and waist, Popilush demonstrates its ability to identify and combine contemporary fashion trends into its product designs elegantly and effectively.

As a product, the Built-In Shapewear Slip V-Neck Split Midi Dress is more than just a fashion statement - it is meticulously designed clothing that enhances natural beauty and provides unmatched support for the wearer. With an emphasis on creating a flattering silhouette, this dress utilizes multiple features to achieve this effect. The combination of breast lift technology, abdominal compression, and buttock lifting design all work together seamlessly to accentuate curves, ensuring comfort and confidence in any setting for the wearer.

The other standout product released by Popilush, the Built-in Shapewear Sexy Lace Slip Split Maxi Dress, is an excellent choice for women attending special occasions, particularly weddings. Designed for its flattering compression and classic look, the dress is another fine example of the brand's commitment to elegance and functionality.

The Built-in Shapewear Sexy Lace Slip Split Maxi Dress is meticulously crafted to offer a comfortable wearing experience without compromising on style. The dress offers Popilush-standard shapewear properties such as breast lift, abdominal compression, and buttock lifting. While this dress was specifically designed to enhance natural curves, the dress creates an overall alluring and confident look. Whether one is a host or a guest, this dress is the epitome of elegance and versatility, making it the perfect choice for weddings or other special occasions.

With the release of its latest products, Popilush has shown why they remain on the rise in the shapewear space through the application of its unique brand philosophy. "Popilush's shapewear collections go beyond providing support - it celebrates body positivity and empowers women to embrace their unique beauty," said Eve DeMartine Co-Founder of Popilush. "The newly introduced shapewear dresses exemplify our commitment to redefining shapewear with fashion-forward designs and unparalleled comfort."

The new dress collection is now available on the Popilush website (www.popilush.com), offering customers the opportunity to experience for themselves the brand's commitment to comfort, confidence, and cutting-edge design.

About Popilush

Popilush is an empowering, inviting, and fashion-forward shapewear line for women. Their mission is to highlight what women of all shapes and sizes love about their bodies and to promote comfortable confidence. Popilush gives all women the freedom and confidence to be themselves every single day with high-quality shapewear that comes in a diverse range of sizes and is exceptionally affordable for the high level of quality. While caring for its customers, the brand is also committed to caring for the environment. The brand uses rapidly biodegradable textiles for its clothing and uses less plastic when packaging them.

To learn more about Popilush and discover its modern shapewear products for women of every size and color, please visit www.popilush.com, or engage with the Popilush community on Instagram @popilush.

Popilush Built-In Shapewear Slip V-Neck Split Midi Dress (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Popilush LLC