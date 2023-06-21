OKX Named First Official Global Sponsor of Majesticks GC Golf Team

HONG KONG, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, the second largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, today announced it is the first official global sponsor of Majesticks GC, one of the 12 teams competing in the new LIV Golf League.

Majesticks team members (from left): Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Laurie Canter (PRNewswire)

The sponsorship also makes OKX the first Web3 sponsor of a LIV Golf team and will see team members Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield and Laurie Canter (temporary injury replacement for Sam Horsfield) sport the OKX logo on the team kits. Through the partnership, the team and OKX will work together to offer innovative Web3 engagement opportunities and fan experiences to a global audience at the League's tournaments in US, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

OKX, Majesticks GC and LIV Golf share a common drive to disrupt sectors using fresh thinking and new technology. OKX is pioneering technologically advanced, accessible tools for new audiences to engage with Web3, while LIV Golf is revolutionizing tournament golf by introducing team competition, faster playing formats and creating an inclusive festival environment appealing to fans of all backgrounds and age groups.

OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said: "Golf captivates people around the world, however, its reach can be magnified if we dare to think big about fan engagement, inclusivity and truly unique partnership activations that use Web3 to amaze and inspire. This is what we're shooting for with Majesticks GC, a top-tier team in the LIV Golf League that exemplifies our values and ambitions. We look forward to working with Majesticks on some very exciting things in the near future which will showcase our strengths."

Majesticks Team Co-captain Ian Poulter said: "Having been an OKX Ambassador, I know that the company brings passion, technological expertise and creative thinking to everything it does. That's why I'm so excited to welcome OKX as the first official global sponsor for Majesticks GC. We both have ambitions not only to win, but to challenge the status quo. The partnership will result in some amazing experiences for fans to go behind-the-scenes with us as we pursue our mission to make a difference both on and off the course."

Team Principal for Majesticks GC James Dunkley said: "We are delighted to announce this groundbreaking partnership with OKX, which is the most innovative brand in Web3. We have worked with OKX previously through its sponsorship of Ian Poulter, and we're excited to leverage its creativity and Web3 technology experience to create some great fan-focused activations."

OKX is a trusted name in worldwide sports, demonstrated by its long-term partnerships with McLaren F1 Team and English Premier League champions Manchester City Football Club. Its partnership with Majesticks GC represents a further expansion into the sports arena with elite teams.

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platform for traders everywhere, OKX's crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.

OKX's leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT, TAX, OR LEGAL ADVICE, NOR SHOULD IT BE CONSIDERED AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD DIGITAL ASSETS. DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK, CAN FLUCTUATE GREATLY, AND CAN EVEN BECOME WORTHLESS. OKX IS NOT REGULATED BY THE FCA, THUS, PROTECTIONS SUCH AS THE FINANCIAL OMBUDSMAN SERVICE OR FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPENSATION SCHEME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE. YOU SHOULD CONSIDER WHETHER YOU UNDERSTAND HOW CRYPTO WORKS AND WHETHER TRADING OR HOLDING DIGITAL ASSETS IS SUITABLE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CONDITION. PROFITS MAY BE SUBJECT TO CAPITAL GAINS TAX. OKX DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE PERFORMANCE OF ANY DIGITAL ASSET AND PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT INDICATE FUTURE RESULTS. PLEASE CONSULT YOUR LEGAL/TAX/INVESTMENT PROFESSIONAL FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES.

