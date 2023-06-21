Mattress Firm Donates Nearly 2,300 Mattresses, Bedding Products and Accessories - Valued at $2.3 Million - in Partnership with Good360 to Aid Critical Communities and Disaster Survivors

New Initiative Optimizes Mattress Firm's Continued Commitment to Giving Back by Partnering with Good360, the Global Leader in Product Philanthropy

HOUSTON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, announced today their donation of nearly 2,300 mattresses, bedding products and accessories valued at $2.3 million to Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving. This initiative supports Mattress Firm's mission of making better sleep possible for all.

Single mother receives a bed from 180 Disaster Relief thanks to Mattress Firm and Good360. (PRNewswire)

In partnership with Good360, this extensive program distributes mattresses, bedding products and accessories from 50 of Mattress Firm's warehouses across the country to non-profits and communities in need, helping to close the sleep deficit gap and extend the life of these critically needed products.

"At Mattress Firm, we believe it's fundamentally important to give back to the many local communities that we serve and often donate product to those in need. While our individual stores are involved on a local level, we began to search for a way to optimize how we donate beds to communities across the nation," said Katie Clark, Vice President of Communications at Mattress Firm. "To do so, we turned to our friends at Good360 who came up with a unique program to distribute our inventory. We're appreciative of our partnership with them and their support in our ongoing mission."

Since the start of the year, Mattress Firm's efforts with Good360 directly benefited 42 non-profit organizations across the United States, including allocation and delivery to disaster relief organizations, foster care agencies, churches and community resource centers.

180 Disaster Relief, a non-profit organization based out of Tulsa, Okla. that focuses on bringing relief aid to families in crisis, was the largest of the donation recipients through Good360. They received product in nine cities across the country, including Silver City, Miss., after tornadoes tore through the town last year. As residents are welcomed into new homes on June 30, they'll receive mattresses and bedding from Mattress Firm. Similar efforts are underway in Shawnee, Okla., where hundreds of families were impacted by recent storms.

"These mattress donations have made a tremendous impact on families who have lost everything, allowing good rest and sleep, some for the first time since the disaster struck their lives," said Angela Henshaw, Director of Operations at 180 Disaster Relief. "We are all so thankful for the partnership of Good360 and Mattress Firm, helping serve families in the midst of crisis."

"Too often, individuals and families in our communities go without basic needs, and those gaps act as significant barriers to the opportunities they deserve," said Romaine Seguin, CEO of Good360. "Few donations make a more meaningful impact than a mattress. Mattress Firm's generosity is transforming the lives of disaster survivors, those coming out of homelessness, veterans and refugees displaced by war and other challenging life circumstances. We're grateful for their ongoing generosity and commitment to making donations to those who may otherwise go without."

This initiative marks the beginning of Mattress Firm's relationship with Good360. Mattress Firm plans to sustain their partnership by continuing to donate mattresses and bedding accessories to Good360, extending their positive impact to communities in need.

For more information about Mattress Firm's commitment to improving lives through better sleep and philanthropic mission, visit mattressfirm.com/impact.

About Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm, the nation's largest omni-channel mattress specialty retailer, has been helping solve America's sleep problems for more than 90 years through our family of brands. Every one of our more than 6,500 passionate Sleep Experts® are driven by a common purpose: to change people's lives through better sleep. Whether browsing online or in one of our 2,300+ stores, our highly trained team provides personalized service and advice to help customers choose the right mattress and bedding products based on their unique needs. Our expertly curated selection of products include leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's® Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. Mattress Firm supports local and national charities through product and monetary donations and offers employee volunteering opportunities to serve their communities. No matter the time of night, Mattress Firm wants to help people get the sleep they deserve. Our Sleep.com website provides expert advice and helps people explore the health benefits of quality sleep, and the Sleep.com app provides free sleep tracking and personalized insights to improve sleep.

Achieve your best sleep by visiting MattressFirm.com, and learn more on the Mattress Firm Newsroom and by following @MattressFirm on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Good360

Good360's mission is to close the need gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its diverse network of more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits. In doing so, Good360 opens opportunity for those in need, for the nonprofits that support them, and for companies that donate the goods, all while keeping usable items out of landfills. Good360 has distributed more than $14 billion in donated goods thanks to corporate donors such as Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, American Eagle Outfitters, CVS Health, Gap Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, Mattel, and UPS. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.

