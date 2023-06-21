FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc) Signs Multiple Strategic Distribution Agreements That Significantly Increase Customer Base

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc., OTCQB: LZGI) (the "Company," or "we"), the leader in powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions for the enterprise stars of tomorrow, signs multiple distribution agreements. The agreements, with large multinational corporations, drive the extended enterprise go-to-market to allow FatBrain AI to bring its products to thousands of potential customers rapidly.

Approximately $316 million of customer pipeline, able to multiply our revenue several fold during the next 12-24 months

FatBrain is focused on simplifying decision-making for Small to Midsize Enterprises (SME) and giving them the power to harness big data and AI to grow, protect and expand their businesses. FatBrain offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that work by plugging into existing software-as-a-service (SaaS) products like Quickbooks, Shopify, Salesforce, Slack and Hubspot, as well as hundreds of other applications.

"By aligning with these corporations, we are able to quickly grow our customer base. We have already added nearly one hundred customers to our fast-growing customer base in just the last few weeks. Our goal is add several thousand new customers over the next twelve months and we are successfully tracking towards this objective. We currently have a large pipeline of customers and acquisition candidates, totaling approximately $316 million, that should multiply our revenue several fold during the next 12-24 months," stated Peter B. Ritz, co-founder and CEO of FatBrain AI.

About FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc., OTCQB: LZGI)

FatBrain AI provides powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions to empower the enterprise stars of tomorrow to grow, innovate, and drive the majority of the global economy. FatBrain's AI 2.0 technologies and advanced data services transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, large language models, cloud and blockchain technologies into auditable, explainable and easy to integrate AI solutions. FatBrain's subscriptions allow all companies to deploy its advanced AI solutions quickly, easily, and securely behind their firewalls or via cloud. FatBrain's global delivery includes 600+ team across design, development centers in the US, UK, India , and Kazakh Republic.

Forward Looking Statement

